Linton-Stockton High School has excelled at many sports in the last decade. Now it's volleyball's turn for its stab at state championship glory.
Linton takes on Wapahani in the Class 2A volleyball championship on Saturday at Ball State's Worthen Arena. The 2A title match is at 1:30 p.m., following the Class A title match between Tecumseh and Fort Wayne Blackhawk.
The Miners (28-5) are winners of 13 in a row, including a thrilling 3-2 victory over Indianapolis Scecina in the Jasper Semistate. That was the only match during the Miners' postseason run that went the distance.
The Miners' strength comes via its depth. Seniors Kylie Cooksey, Allyson Brownfield and Neely Brown, juniors Audrey Warrick and Audrianna Hale, sophomore Becca Robbins and freshman Ella Warrick form the core for Linton. All have taken part in over 100 sets this season.
The power at the net comes from Hale, who has 252 kills. Super-freshman Ella Warrick (199), Robbins (185) and Audrey Warrick (174) are not far behind. It is very difficult to set a defense for the Miners when the attack can come from all directions.
Cooksey (490 assists) and Audrey Warrick (412) are steady in setting the table. Six different Miners have over 100 digs, led by Hale with 325.
The defense is stout. Robbins has 112 blocks with the versatile Audrey Warrick having notched 68 blocks.
Three of Linton's five losses came in August. The Miners have not lost a best-of-3 match since a Sept. 1 sweep at Northview. The only setback since then is a 2-0 defeat at Speedway on Sept. 24. Only Sullivan and Scecina have taken Linton to five sets.
Wapahani (31-5) brings a legacy to the table Linton cannot. The Raiders come from the volleyball heart of Indiana — Delaware County — and will be in their own backyard as their Selma campus is only 20 minutes away from Ball State's campus.
Wapahani has won five state championships, the most recent in 2016. The Raiders were in the state title match twice since, including a loss to Barr-Reeve in the 2020 Class 2A championship match.
Senior Macie Bowden has 1,095 assists for the Raiders. Attack comes from Chloe Cook (365 kills), senior Camryn Wise (354) and sophomore Anna Buck (205). Senior Reese Baker has 370 digs.
The Raiders have not lost to a 2A team all season. Their only losses were to Cathedral, Brownsburg and two against Delaware County rivals Yorktown. All are 4A schools in volleyball.
If Linton were to win the 2A title, volleyball would join girls basketball and football among the Miners' state championship teams since 2016.
