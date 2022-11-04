Sullivan overcame what could have been a disastrous stretch early in the second quarter to take a 24-21 lead over top-ranked Linton after three quarters of a Class 2A high school football sectional championship game.
But the Miners, stifled in the third quarter by the Sullivan defense, put together a 74-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter, then got a Hunter Gennicks breakaway run after a defensive stop for a 33-24 win.
It’s the first Class 2A sectional championship for Linton, and was the 108th meeting between the two rivals — the first in postseason play.
The bleachers were filled and the fences around it lined with fans more than an hour before the kickoff and the two teams played a game as good as almost any of the previous 107.
“Pretty awesome,” first-year Sullivan coach Mike Caton said of the atmosphere after the game.
“We knew it was going to be [a struggle],” coach Brian Oliver of the Miners said after the game. “It’s Linton-Sullivan. You expect nothing less.”
The Miners took the game’s opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in nine plays, Gennicks capping the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Arrows weren’t deterred at all. They drove into field goal range for a 40-yarder by Giuseppe Leone, then got a defensive stop and went ahead 10-7 on a 40-yard pass from Rowdy Adams to Seth Pirtle.
Linton drove into Sullivan territory but lost the ball on downs. Then the game turned in a hurry.
A fumble, forced by Paul Oliver and recovered by Hunter Johns, gave the Miners the ball at the 19-yard line and Gennicks scored two plays later.
A three-and-out by the Arrows was followed by a fumbled punt snap at the 4-yard line. Gennicks scored again two plays later, and the visitors suddenly had a 21-10 lead.
Again Sullivan fought back. A 66-yard scoring drive was capped by an Adams-to-Adams touchdown pass, Rowdy finding Cody — a rarely used receiver who often plays on the defensive line — cut the lead to 21-17, and the Arrows kept coming.
One drive ended in a missed field goal. A Linton fumble was recovered by Eli Gettinger, who raced down the sideline to the end zone, but was ruled down. Then Rowdy Adams hit the third member of the triplets, Luke Adams, in the end zone, but Luke was ruled to have come in from out of bounds, and the score was still 21-17 at halftime.
Sullivan took the second-half kickoff and drove 64 yards to take the lead, Rowdy to Luke in another Adams-to-Adams connection, and then the defenses took over.
Linton had a six-minute drive late in the third quarter, but turned the ball over on downs.
Sullivan fumbled on the next play, Logan Webb recovering for the Miners, but Linton couldn’t take advantage.
But Linton got the ball back with 9:23 left in the game and got its passing game untracked in an eight-play drive. Gennicks threw to Webb for the score, then added the clinching TD less than two minutes later.
“Two great teams battling,” coach Oliver said afterward. “We were fortunate to make some plays at the end.”
“Two good teams going against each other,” Caton echoed. Asked about his team’s seeming dominance early in the second half, the Sullivan coach said, “You’ve got to take it down to the end to win.”
Linton 7 14 0 12 — 33
Sullivan 10 7 7 0 — 24
L — Hunter Gennicks 5 run (Nathan Frady kick), 8:50 1st
S — Giuseppe Leone 40 field goal, 6:11 1st
S — Seth Pirtle 40 pass from Rowdy Adams (Leone kick), 3:30 1st
L — Gennicks 16 run (Frady kick), 11:13 2nd
L — Gennicks 2 run (Frady kick), 9:00 2nd
S — Cody Adams 1 pass from R.Adams (Leone kick), 5:14 2nd
S — Luke Adams 30 pass from R.Adams (Leone kick), 9:41 3rd
L — Logan Webb 22 pass from Gennicks (kick failed), 5:05 4th
L — Gennicks 34 run (kick blocked), 3:47 4th
L S
First downs 23 15
Rushes-yards 51-283 24-90
Passing yards 109 188
Comp-Att-Int 10-19-0 16-34-1
Return yards 0 12
Punts-avg 3-30 2-40
Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-2
Penalties-yards 10-93 7-63
Individual statistics
Rushing — L: Gennicks 20-148, Jesse Voigtschild 8-57, Braden Walters 9-46, Brady Cox 5-24, Hunter Johns 6-12, Team 3-minus 4. S: R.Adams 15-83, Lane Deckard 6-21, L.Adams 1-1, Josh Wence 1-1, Team 1-minus 16.
Passing — L: Gennicks 10-19-0, 109 yards. S: R.Adams 16-34-1, 188.
Receiving — L: Webb 7-78, Paul Oliver 2-23, Voigtschild 1-8. S: Pirtle 7-94, L.Adams 6-73, D.J. Gaines 1-25, C.Adams 1-1, Wence 1-minus 5.
Next — Linton (12-0) hosts Lapel in a regional game next Friday. Sullivan finished 7-5.
