Linton guard Lincoln Hale has announced his commitment to play basketball at Indiana State.
Hale announced his commitment on Twitter on Thursday.
"Very blessed and excited to announce that I will furthering my academic and athletic career at Indiana State University! Thank you to everyone that helped me along the way!" said Hale in his Tweet.
ISU has been in pursuit of Hale over the last two seasons. ISU coach Greg Lansing watched Hale in-person when Linton played West Vigo in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic last Friday.
Through Linton's 8-1 start, Hale is averaging 24.5 points and hasn't scored less than 20 in any of the Miners' games this season. He scored a high of 29 points against both Clay City and Vincennes Lincoln. In the Classic, where Linton played against Shakamak, West Vigo, Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North, Hale averaged 22.7 points.
The 6-foot-4 junior — listed as a forward, but who would be a shooting guard at the collegiate level if he doesn't grow more - will be part of ISU's 2021-22 freshman class. Per NCAA rules, Lansing is not allowed to comment on verbal commitments.
Attempts to reach Hale by the Tribune-Star sports staff on Thursday were not successful.
