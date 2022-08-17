Great programs never falter and Linton is certainly no exception. The Miners have won fewer than eight games in a season just twice since 2000.
However, even great programs have their own version of peaks and valleys. Depending on who has graduated where, there might be some untested players at important positions.
This is not one of those seasons for the Miners. At the most important position on the field, quarterback, Linton has a dependable and productive veteran in Hunter Gennicks.
Gennicks is one of the most well-rounded quarterbacks in the state. He threw for 1,418 yards and 20 touchdowns against just two interceptions in 2021. Gennicks also rushed for 1,195 yards, averaging eight yards per carry.
Gennicks was a big reason Linton was 10-1 in 2021 and the Miners are hoping for more in 2022.
“He’s definitely the leader of our team, he’s our biggest offensive producer coming back, and his decision-making is his biggest thing,” Linton coach Brian Oliver said.
“He only had [two] interceptions last year. You want to keep turnovers low, but with him being a runner and passer, we want to give him a little more free range to run the offense,” Oliver continued.
Gennicks takes all of the above seriously. Though his numbers were eye-popping in 2021, he wants more in 2022. A scary thought for Linton’s opponents.
“I’m not hard on myself to where I make it a negative thing,” said Gennicks on how he motivates himself to keep improving.
“I didn’t have a great completion percentage last year. It was in the 50s [58.4%] and I’d like to get into the 60s and improve. There’s never going to anything I’m not good at, it’s just about taking another step with every day,” Gennicks said.
He certainly has the weapons around him to lead the Miners. Among his primary contributors offensively are what Oliver affectionately called “Hunter Squared”. That would be running back Hunter Johns (428 yards in a part-time role) to go with Gennicks. Jesse Voigtchild will also get carries.
It doesn’t stop there. Wide receiver Logan Webb (14 catches, 280 yards) is back. He’ll be joined by Hayden Feltner and freshman Paul Oliver among the receivers.
The offensive line is the heart of the Linton offense. Oliver said the Miners have seven linemen that have experience.
Jake Breedlove, Hank Gennicks, Aiden Giles, Wrigley Franklin and Nathan Watson all started in 2021. Blane Kirkman and Ty Boyd will also contribute.
Linton has some two-way players, but with a larger roster, Oliver tries to limit it as much as possible. Hunter Squared translates to the defensive side too as both play defense.
Other Miners who will contribute defensively that haven’t already been named include Bradyn Cox and Ashton White.
Linton will tackle a rugged 2A sectional again this fall, with rival Sullivan now in the field. The Miners have been eliminated by powerhouse Evansville Mater Dei in four consecutive campaigns, including a heartbreaking 28-27 loss in 2021.
“Mater Dei has been our Achilles heel. Last year, we were one play away from getting it done and they went to state, so it tells us we’re in the right direction,” Oliver said.
