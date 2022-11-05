Linton's Miners rebounded from a first-set loss to handle Wapahani in the second set of the Class 2A state high school volleyball championship match Saturday in Ball State's Worthen Arena.
But the second-ranked Raiders, eight miles from Worthen Arena and a product of the Munciana system, did some rebounding of their own at that point, upping their service game and finishing off the Miners in a 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-8 victory.
"They've got a really good volleyball team," Linton coach Scott Vanderkolk said of the Raiders. "We came back and smacked them back, but their experience and talent took over."
All-Stater Cam Wise had 22 kills and five service aces to lead the Raiders, but the Miner defense did its usual work against the rest of the Wapahani attack.
"We played fantastic defense today," Vanderkolk noted. "We held [the Raiders] to almost a .000 hitting percentage [subtract Wise and it was exactly .000]."
Becca Robbins and Taryn Thuis were part of 20 blocks and Sophie Hale had 11 digs, and Linton had the Wapahani attack off-track from late in the first set through most of the second set.
Trailing 17-8 early, Linton got back within 20-18 before Wapahani got the last five points of the first set, and Linton had leads of 18-10 and 20-12 in the second set before a late flurry by the Raiders.
Included in the early drama was a situation involving sophomore defensive specialist Maelee Pilant, who left the court during the second set. Senior Maggie Lower was called on and filled in admirably as the Miners evened the match.
"I dove for one of the balls and hit my head," said Pilant after the match, "so they had to check me to make sure I wasn't concussed."
"I'm always prepared for whatever [the team needs]," said Lower afterward. "I was more nervous that Maelee was hurt . . . I was excited to play, but not under those circumstances."
"I didn't get to watch much of it," Pilant said of Lower's play, "but when I came back, we'd won [the second set]."
"Maggie did a nice job," Vanderkolk agreed.
Whether it was the unexpected loss of a set or a change of serving strategy, the Raiders came out hard in the third set. Wapahani raced to a 15-4 lead, getting seven aces in that stretch, and the Miners never seemed to get their confidence back.
Linton's last big run came when freshman Ella Warrick got to the service line and reeled off five straight points, the last four aces of her own, that cut the lead to 22-15. But Wapahani got the last three points, then dominated the final set, including a few more aces.
Ella Warrick was uncharactistically vocal down the stretch for her team, she admitted.
"It all came down to energy and the crowd," she said. "I really wanted to win today . . . we've been working so hard for this day, and it's been amazing for the whole team."
"We had a good feeling going in," Pilant said. "We all worked our tails off, we just didn't get the outcome we wanted."
"We had high expectations for ourselves," said Lower. "We did something for our community that hadn't been done before, and it was awesome to be a part of it."
"It's been an incredible experience," said Vanderkolk. "We talked to the girls about how they laid a foundation for the program. The younger girls have a taste in their mouths now, and it's going to be fun to watch."
"We've been working so hard for this day. It's been amazing for the whole team," said Ella Warrick, who wants to return "all four years, hopefully."
"I'd be good with that," said Vanderkolk when told of his freshman's hopes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.