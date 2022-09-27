Sullivan and Linton are rivals. Always and in all sports.
However, on Tuesday in a nonconference volleyball match at Linton, which also served as a potential Class 2A Sectional 47 preview, it would be very difficult for either team to walk away with a frown on their faces.
Linton got the win, but it was truly a 50/50 proposition. The Miners, on their fourth match point in the fifth set, closed the door on a 3-2 match win with an 18-16 fifth set triumph.
The Miners get an impressive win. They demonstrated that they’re the sectional favorites.
“Coming off a bad loss at Speedway on Saturday and having the second-best team in our sectional coming in? It felt like a sectional game,” Linton coach Scott Vanderkolk said.
Sullivan, though never happy to lose, especially to Linton, gained confidence that they are right there with the Miners, something they can put in the bank come sectional time at Eastern Greene in October.
“Our girls were so impressive. To see the drive and the fight they showed tonight? It almost brought you to tears in the locker room to try to express how proud you are as a coach,” Sullivan coach Dillon Taylor said.
Sullivan’s early 4-0 lead in the first set was eliminated thanks in large part due to Linton’s serving. The Miners (18-5) had six service aces in the first set by four different Miners – Kylie Cooksey, Sophie Hale, Audrey Warrick and Ella Warrick. Audrey Warrick had two of them and Hale had one in an 11-2 Linton run that put the Miners on top and determined the first set in their favor.
“I don’t know how many aces we ended up with? [Linton had 17 overall.] When we’re serving that well? We need to make sure we’re staying in our system on offense. I think what kept Sullivan in the game was that we weren’t always in our system,” Vanderkolk said.
It was a long first set. The fire alarm was triggered by a rogue popcorn machine. The first time it went off, the gym cleared, but just as most of the fans had exited, the culprit was found and the all-clear was given. The alarm went off twice more during the first set.
Unfazed, Sullivan (15-8) took a 13-3 lead in the second set. Jacie Wilson was influential at the net. She had five kills (or block kills) at the net in the second set and she presented problems for Linton’s attackers at the net.
However, Linton stormed back as super freshman Ella Warrick led the charge. She had three aces in four serves at one point and had three kills in set two. Ultimately, Linton tied the set at 22, but Sullivan showed some gumption as Parker Mischler and Lexi Grindstaff had late kills to tip the balance towards the Arrows, 25-23.
Just as they did in the first two sets, Sullivan took an early lead in the third, this time a 7-1 advantage, in the third set. Once again, Linton used a solid couple of service turns to get back in it. The first involved a pair of aces by Maelee Plant, part of a 6-1 run that tied the set. Later, with the match tied at 11, Ally Brownfield had a pair of aces in a decisive 6-0 Linton run. The Miners held on to win the set 25-17.
Once more, Sullivan took a big early lead in the fourth set, but let Linton back in it. This time, though, Sullivan demonstrated resilience in staying in it. Wilson was once again central to some of Sullivan’s most fruitful stretches. She had three kills in a 4-1 sequence that put the Arrows up 20-15. Linton sliced its deficit to 24-22 and Sullivan appeared to clinch the set on a Grindstaff kill, but the official overruled the back line judge, and called for a re-do. Grindstaff got the kill anyway for a match-tying 25-22 Sullivan win.
No team led by more than two in the decisive set. After an Ella King service ace, Sullivan appeared to be on the brink leading 13-10, but Linton answered back with four straight points to put itself on the verge.
Sullivan successfully fought off three match points for Linton, but on an Ella Warrick service turn, Sullivan wasn’t able to get the ball back over the net and the Miners clinched an exhaustive 18-16 fifth-set victory.
“The good and bad about our girls is that they’re pretty level in their emotions. It gives you the opportunity to make a comeback. Our girls responded well,” Vanderkolk said.
Taylor, despite the loss, came away feeling chuffed about Sullivan’s prospects going forward.
“You should have seen the faces in the locker room. Hurt that they lost, but they knew, that knowledge we are that good team. That team that started the season 9-0,” Taylor said.
Linton next plays at West Vigo on Wednesday. Sullivan next hosts Washington on Monday.
