In the printed program handed out to fans and media upon entering the Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional for high school volleyball Saturday, Linton outside-hitter Sophie Hale is listed as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall.
Probably so. Eastern Greene has no reason to lie.
But in the evening championship match pitting the Miners against Sullivan — both 3-0 winners in daytime semifinals Saturday — you might wonder if Hale's numbers were accidentally reversed.
Not by looking at her — Hale clearly is not a towering giant — but by the way she performed.
Finishing with 14 kills, including the final five points in the final game, Hale led No. 8-ranked Linton to a 27-29, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 victory that propelled the 25-5 Miners into the Mitchell Regional next Saturday. Hauser (24-10) will be their semifinal opponent at 11 a.m.
"We played as a team," Hale said during the post-match celebration. "It all came together toward the end."
Also worth noting, Linton — which opened its season 2-3 — increased its winning streak to 10 matches.
In the first set at Eastern Greene, the Golden Arrows jumped out to leads of 3-0, 6-3 and 9-8 before Linton seized advantages of 10-9, 13-11, 16-12 and 20-13 (on a Hale kill). After a Sullivan timeout, coach Dillon Taylor's squad pulled within 20-15, 23-19 (on an Izabel Jenkins kill) and 24-21, triggering a Linton timeout.
That break in the action didn't slow the Arrows' momentum as they tallied the next three points — the latter on a thunderous one-hand kill by Jacie Wilson — to knot the score at 24-24.
Sullivan had played Linton tough in a 3-2 regular-season loss Sept. 27, so confidence likely wasn't lacking among the Arrows. For the next few minutes, every time Linton tied the score, Sullivan would answer with a kill — Ella King (25-24), Wilson (26-25), Kennedy Wagaman (27-26) and Parker Mischler (28-27).
This time, with Sullivan serving, a Linton net violation provided the Arrows with the win-by-two, first-set victory.
Asked after the match to assess that early setback, Linton coach Scott Vanderkolk said he didn't think his team did anything poorly.
"Sullivan's a really good team," he told the Tribune-Star. "They certainly earned it the way they came back from that deficit we had them in. They stayed focused and pushed through it."
"We were down on ourselves a little bit," Hale admitted. "But in the second set, we came back and we knew we had it."
In that second set, after Sullivan jumped ahead 3-2, the Miners went on a 6-0 run — culminated by a block kill from Becca Robbins — to catapult on top 8-3. Although Sullivan made mini-runs here and there, back-to-back service aces by Linton's Ella Warrick put the Arrows at a 24-14 disadvantage. Three plays later, Linton tied the match at 1-1.
It would soon be 2-1 in the Miners' favor after they won the third set by the same score as the second set, turning a 2-0 deficit into an 11-4 lead and never looking back. They finished with a 4-0 run, stamped with the exclamation mark of a Robbins kill on the final point.
After Linton zoomed ahead 4-0 and 9-2 in the fourth and potentially final set (which it turned out to be), the Arrows easily could have dropped their heads and thrown in the towel. But this ended up being their second-most competitive set of the evening.
With consistent steady play, Sullivan cut its deficits to 10-9, 18-17 and 20-19.
Then, as mentioned earlier, Hale took over.
Hale's first of the five straight kills was as soft as tissue paper, but perfectly placed, which is all that matters. After that, boom, boom, boom and boom. On her next-to-last kill, which she approached from directly behind the net, she slammed it so hard with her right hand that Eastern Greene custodians may want to check the floor for a dent Sunday (slight exaggeration).
"I just wanted to end it for the team," Hale emphasized. "That was for the sectional championship right there . . . put it all together and end it right there."
"She's been a six-rotation starter since she was a freshman," Vanderkolk said of the deceptively powerful junior. "She came ready to play. She really wanted to finish that out for us. . . . She hits missiles, and when she changes speed on people, that makes it really hard. She did a nice job of trying to mix things up tonight."
As for the team as a whole?
"Our girls executed our game plan pretty much to a T tonight," Vanderkolk assessed. "That was the difference for us. We stayed locked in and stayed focused."
From the Sullivan perspective, coach Dillon Taylor stressed that everything about the championship was "hard fought" for both teams.
"I thought my kids showed heart," he continued. "My kids showed grit. They didn't lay down when Linton put it to them. We put it back at [Linton] a lot of times. And that's exactly what you'd expect from a Linton-Sullivan volleyball match. This one may not have gone five sets, but every point was earned."
Taylor praised the Miners as well.
"Linton's an amazing team," he said. "They've lost only five matches all year. Amazing teams don't give up. Amazing teams don't break down . . . and I think we didn't give up and we didn't break down either. It was an incredible match."
Looking ahead to next season, the Miners will lose one senior to graduation — Wagaman, a 5-8 setter.
"That kid, her contributions are unmatched," Taylor insisted. "I turned her into a setter [prior to this season] . . . and you can't replace a kid like that [with] her character and her ability to lift those around her. I hate to lose her."
As much as he'll hate losing Wagaman, Taylor most likely will have everyone else on the roster back in 2023, which isn't a terrible thing for Sullivan supporters.
"They need to feel this [disappointment from a sectional championship loss]," Taylor said of his returning players. "And that needs to light a fire. It needs to show them what they want to do and how they want to get there . . . and we're going to go get it next year."
Semifinal matches
Linton 25 25 25
North Daviess 15 21 7
Highlights — For Linton, Ella Warrick and Sophie Hale had 7 kills apiece, with Warrick also contributing 15 digs; Becca Robbins and Taryn Thuis had 6 kills apiece, with Robbins also contributing 4 1/2 blocks and Thuis adding 2 1/2 blocks; Kylie Cooksey had 19 assists; Maelee Pilant had 14 digs; Audrey Warrick had 4 aces and 3 blocks; and Neely Brown had 3 1/2 blocks.
Sullivan 25 25 25
South Knox 20 21 18
Highlights — For Sullivan, Parker Mischler and Jacie Wilson each had 11 kills, with Wilson also contributing 15 assists and 5 aces; Laura Chastain had 8 kills; Ella King had 15 assists; and Kennedy Wagaman had 13 digs.
Championship match
Linton 27 25 25 25
Sullivan 29 16 16 19
Highlights — For Linton, Sophie Hale had 14 kills and 11 digs; Becca Robbins had 9 kills and 5 1/2 blocks; Audrey Warrick had 23 assists and 6 kills; Ella Warrick had 21 digs, 6 kills and 6 aces; Taryn Thuis had 5 blocks; and Allyson Brownfield had 12 digs. For Sullivan, Parker Mischler had 10 kills and 2 blocks; Jacie Wilson had 9 kills and 2 blocks; Mallory Pike had 17 digs; Alexis Deckard had 12 digs; and Kennedy Wagaman had 12 assists.
Next — Linton (25-5) will face Hauser at 11 a.m. next Saturday in the Mitchell Regional. Sullivan finished 22-11, North Daviess ended up 13-16 and South Knox 17-11.
