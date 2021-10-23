Even by high school volleyball standards, Saturday's second semifinal match at the Class 2A Mitchell Regional was a little strange.
Linton dominated the first set and held off a South Ripley comeback in the second. When an officiating snafu at the start of the third set took two South Ripley points off the scoreboard and gave one to the Miners — and when the Miners took leads of 10-5, 12-6 and 13-7 following a big service run by Jaylee Hayes — it appeared a sweep was in the cards.
No deal. The Raiders, angry after the points controversy, got five straight points to get within 13-12 and then, after Linton led 15-13, closed out the set with a 12-2 run. South Ripley jumped out to a 17-10 lead in the fourth set, meaning the Raiders had out scored the Miners 35-14 since that long-ago 13-7 deficit, and looked like a team ready to win three straight sets.
Part of the reason for the Raiders' success was that they stopped hitting the ball at Gentry Warrick. The Miner star didn't have a block the last two sets, after getting 10 in the first two.
Vanderkolk said there was another reason, however.
"We were playing not to lose," he said. "Give credit to South Ripley, but I think we just got comfortable."
But you don't win 29 matches without heart, and the Miners showed theirs — and also their depth.
A service error stopped a South Ripley run, and the Miners scored three straight. The Miners had a service error of their own, but came back with three straight points — a block by Lillie Oliver and two aces by Ally Brownfield. Now they were within 18-16.
South Ripley scored two straight, but then Neely Brown had maybe the biggest kill of her career and Gentry Warrick — whose service game hadn't been stellar to this point — stepped up and served five points in a row. She had two aces in that run and Sophie Hale a pair of kills.
South Ripley tied the match at 22, then again at 23 after a kill by Hale. And at 23-23 Hale got two more kills, giving her five (of her seven) in the last 11 points of the match.
"There was some weird stuff that happened," Vanderkolk said, "but it's how you respond that can swing things — and our girls responded."
Linton advanced to play North Posey in Saturday's sectional title match. North Posey defeated host Mitchell 3-0 in Saturday's other semifinal.
