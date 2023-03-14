Linton Miners boys basketball coach Joey Hart has been suspended indefinitely following an intoxicated driving arrest on Monday evening in Shelbyville.
Hart will not be coaching the Miners at Saturday's Class 2A Southport Semistate, where Linton (27-1) is scheduled to face Parke Heritage (19-9) at noon.
"Linton-Stockton High School Boys Basketball Coach Joey Hart has been suspended indefinitely," Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent Kathy Goad said in a news release Tuesday morning. "Assistant coach Noah Hawkins will take over the head coaching duties immediately and until further notice. This will be the only statement released by the school corporation or persons within the school and basketball program on this action, as we are bound by policy on discussing personnel matters."
Hawkins also filled in as interim head coach in January after Hart was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Dec. 31 at Coalmont. The school district reinstated Hart on Jan. 28.
According to the Shelbyville Police Department, Hart, 50, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Monday. The police report said Hart was observed driving erratically, and that after being stopped by police, he refused to conduct field sobriety or portable breath tests for alcohol levels. Blood samples later were taken, and those results were still pending.
Hart was arrested and charged with dangerous operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
