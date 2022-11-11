Indiana State sophomore Cael Light and junior Erica Barker paced the Sycamores at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional cross country meet Friday morning at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
A former Terre Haute South High School standout, Light ran a career-best time of 31:33.5 to place 71st in the men’s 10-kilometer race, while Barker crossed the finish line in a career-best 22:15.9 to place 104th in the women’s 6k. The duo were Indiana State’s top finishers in their respective races. ISU placed 16th on the men’s side and 27th on the women’s side
Jackson Krieg (32:05.9), Jason Dworak (32:16.1) and Logan Pietrzak (32:16.1) followed Light in the men’s 10k, with the Sycamore trio all running their career-best 10k times Friday. Krieg earned a top-100 finish by placing 98th, while Dworak and Pietrzak were 103rd and 104th respectively.
Ethan Breen rounded out the Sycamore scoring contingent by placing 131st (32:49.9). Wyatt Wyman (161st, 33:50.0) and Layton Hall (162nd, 33:50.2) completed Indiana State’s finishers on the men’s side.
Sara Skaff was the second Sycamore finisher on the women’s side, crossing the line in 22:54.6 to place 148th. Morgan Dyer placed 162nd (23:18.1), while Kyra Young (182nd, 23:42.2) and Cami Farmer (195th, 24:06.7) rounded out the Sycamore scorers on the women’s side.
Cassidy Bagby made her season debut at Friday’s Great Lakes Regional, finishing in 211th with a time of 24:58.7.
Wisconsin and Notre Dame advanced to the NCAA championships on the men’s side, while Notre Dame and Ohio State were the women’s teams to advance to the NCAA championships. Butler’s Barry Kean won the men’s individual title in 29:38.1, with Notre Dame’s Olivia Markezich placed first in the women’s 6k with a time of 19:00.0.
