Bob Sargent maybe didn’t intend to use a racing analogy — or maybe he did — when answering a question about the 2020 schedule at the Terre Haute Action Track.
“We’re waiting for the green light from the [Indiana] governor’s office before we make any decisions,” said Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, the organization which runs racing events at the Action Track.
The latest schedule change, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines associated with it, is the postponement of next week’s Tony Hulman Classic for the U.S. Auto Club AMSOIL National Sprint Cars on Wednesday and the Sumar Classic featuring Silver Crown cars Thursday.
No new dates have been announced yet.
Next on the Action Track slate, for now, is the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series motorcycle event June 6. But with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-stage plan for reopening Indiana’s economy, the track would be unable to allow up to 200 people (or up to 50 percent of capacity) inside the facility until June 14, Sargent admitted that the June 6 date is in doubt.
Realistically, Sargent said, Track Enterprises may add a racing card in late June and continue with plans for the “Wabash Clash” World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Indiana Racesaver Sprints event July 12.
Either way, dealing with coronavirus-related rescheduling has not been easy for Track Enterprises, which already has been dealt harsh financial blows because of a large number of rainouts in recent years.
“It’s a tough industry,” Sargent told the Tribune-Star. “We’re no different than other mainstream industries. ... We’re just hoping for the best. Obviously, first and foremost, is everybody’s health.
“When we get this health situation straightened out, we’ll be real anxious to get back to business.”
When/if the Action Track does open to the public later this year — Sargent said the half-mile dirt oval is in “real good” shape — don’t be surprised if individual temperature checks at the gate are part of its future.
The Action Track isn’t the only Terre Haute racing facility trying to sort out its 2020 schedule because of the pandemic. Crossroads Dragway and the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association track — aka Hulman Mini Speedway — each hope to start racing after June 14 when Stage 4 of Holcomb’s plan kicks into effect.
“We’ve been working with the Vigo County Health Department,” mentioned Randy Peters, owner/operator of Crossroads Dragway. “What we’re attempting to do is follow the guidelines. ... We’ve been providing [the Health Department] with information about how we would like to race and when we’d like to do it. And they’re providing us with timely feedback.”
After ruling out this weekend, Peters thinks the following weekend is possible for a closed session, which would be limited to 25 people, according to Stage 2 of Holcomb’s plan. That would barely allow for the racers, crew members and track employees to enter the drag-racing facility.
Holcomb’s Stage 3, which begins May 24, would increase the facility’s capacity to 100 people. But Peters pointed out that some of Crossroads Dragway’s nice-weather Saturday attendance figures have exceeded 1,000 in the past, so racing sessions are likely to remain closed to the public during that stage.
If Indiana’s coronavirus illness and death statistics improve considerably in the next several weeks, July 4 is the date that racing promoters might be circling on their calendars. That’s when Holcomb’s fifth and final stage would allow the easing of restrictions on sporting events.
“Everybody would have to practice social distancing, even after June 14 and up until July 4 [if nothing changes in Holcomb’s plan],” Peters emphasized. “Even at that point, we would have to be very careful about social distancing.”
Before June 14 and perhaps afterward, Peters will insist that all track employees wear masks while on the property and he’ll recommend that drivers wear them as well when they’re not inside their racing vehicles.
Jeremy Urbain, president of the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association (THQMA) for youths, also is preparing to kick off 2020 racing in mid-June.
“We’ve got the track prepped and ready to go,” he noted. “We’ve got all the safety precautions in place — hand sanitizing and cleaning.”
Like Peters at Crossroads Dragway, Urbain is looking forward to Stage 4 kicking off June 14. But he added that the THQMA also must abide by USAC rulings, which may end up being stricter than Indiana’s guidelines.
“If USAC says we’re only allowed to have only 200 people, then we’ll have 200 people [or fewer],” Urbain explained.
Urbain pointed toward the THQMA’s biggest event of the season — the annual Dirt Nationals scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 (one day for parking vehicles, two days for racing and the Sunday as a rain date) — as the one he would really hate to lose.
“We’re just kinda playing it by ear, doing whatever the government says and whatever our sanctioning body [USAC] says,” he said.
