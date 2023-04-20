There’s little doubt an initial inquiry is likely on the tip of Sycamore basketball fans' tongues — does the addition of Antone Gray have a hint of the family business?
The Indiana State University men’s squad has solidified the coaching staff with the addition of the former Niagara University assistant, the school announced Thursday.
His cousin, Aaron Gray, a junior wing player, announced his arrival at ISU as a transfer player from Niagara U. on Twitter, 11 days ago.
On the surface, it’s not a stretch to wonder if ISU's collection of the Grays is a package deal. It's not.
The elder cousin made no bones about it — it’s strictly business.
“Honestly, no not at all,” Antone said of a potential package. “I got the call, and I broke the news to [Aaron] that I was going to take the [ISU assistant coaching] job. I was worried about leaving him."
“I got the call about coming here. And the level, the [Missouri] Valley [Conference], the opportunity, the experience he could get here was kind of a no-brainer for both of us to make the move,” Antone added.
This coach-player tandem will reunite in Terre Haute after their single season with the Niagara Purple Eagles. The Grays also arrived at that private university in Lewiston, N.Y., at the same time.
Antone, an East Coast native, served as an assistant at the University of Maine from 2014-18. He then served on the staff at Ivy League Brown University in his hometown of Providence, R.I. Antone recruited a pair of 6-foot-8, three-star recruits that played with the Brown Bears last year.
Antone’s ties to New England go back to coaching high school basketball in 2011.
Coach Josh Schertz’s budding coaching tree and networking deftness have roots growing through the past three ISU seasons at the NCAA Division I level and 13 prior seasons at Division II Lincoln Memorial University. That tree continues to pay dividends.
“[I'm] pretty familiar with Coach Schertz; Zak Boisvert was an assistant [at ISU],” Antone said. “I worked with him for two years at Maine and lived with him, as well.”
Boisvert now is an assistant at George Washington University in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Antone referenced his recent bond with current ISU assistants Matthew Graves and Justin Furr as more reason to join forces with them and the Sycamores.
“I got the call [April 3] and things have been moving along at a good pace so far since then,” Antone said. “It’s a pretty cool … actually surreal moment honestly, being able to coach him at this level so I know I’m excited, and [Aaron's] excited as well.”
In a way, the recruitment of his cousin kickstarted his recruiting chops for the Terre Haute program — before his first day on the job.
Antone has been putting his younger kindred through the basketball training wringer since Aaron was 12 years old. Antone said he brought Schertz up to speed on Aaron’s resume and fit for this system, initially. Schertz and the ISU staff put Aaron through the program’s comprehensive vetting process.
“Once I explained that to Schertz, and Schertz watched some film on him. And [Schertz] was all-in at that point,” Antone added.
The Grays have spent endless hours on the hardwood rehearsing the fundamentals like footwork, and getting shots up, as well as working on stamina and pumping iron.
Antone coached top-100 prospects in 2018, and spent a total of 12 months with Aaron in the AAU circuit.
“He’s a scorer and a rebounder,” Antone said of his cousin. “He can score at all three levels. He’s a really good rebounder. He has a chance to make shots. He made 50 3s [for] the year. He’s a straight-line driver. He’s an offensive rebounder. He will bring all of that.”
Antone and Aaron, who visited the ISU campus for an in-person visit, could mark the start of a surge of East Coast talent opting to play in west-central Indiana.
“We went to Niagara Falls; it’s about seven hours from home. And it’s all about challenges and new opportunities,” Antone said. “This is the furthest we’ve been away from home; 15 hours from Providence, R.I.”
“Everything happens for a reason, I’m a firm believer of that,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.