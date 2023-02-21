From the seven-hole, junior Mike Sears exploded to lead the Indiana State baseball team to an 8-7 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the ISU third baseman hammered a grand slam on a 1-2 pitch with his team trailing 4-3. Junior Adam Pottinger, sophomore Luis Hernandez and junior Connor Hicks scored on the shot.
Gulf Coast knotted it with three runs in the top of the eighth.
In the bottom half, senior Miguel Rivera was walked to put two on with nobody out. Sophomore Parker Stinson was picked off at second base. After a strikeout, Rivera stole second. Sears singled to left field to plate Rivera for the go-ahead score.
Sears ended up 2 for 4 with five RBI. Junior Grant Magill was the only other ISU player with multiple hits, 2 for 3 and a pair of doubles.
The Sycamores had nine hits and five were doubles.
Sophomore Simon Gregersen recorded his first win in 0.2 innings and junior Matt Jechec got the save.
The Trees (2-1) will face No. 22-ranked Miami University in Coral Gables, Fla. on Wednesday.
