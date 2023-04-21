After a dozen innings in the circle, Lexi Benko had nothing left in the tank — physically.
It didn’t halt the Indiana State softball senior pitcher from being a hype woman in a 1-0 victory over Murray State at Price Field.
She encouraged the order after four hitless innings carrying into the 12th inning tied 0-0 Friday afternoon.
Her day was complete after 12 shutout innings, 181 pitches, 11 hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.
“We have a great hitting team, so hyping them up to go up there and saying, ‘You girls got this,’” she said. “And then going into the bullpen and telling [sophomore relief pitcher] Cassi Newbanks, ‘You got this. I’m done for the day but you go out there and shut them out, too.’”
She didn’t have to hurl a pitch.
Senior Annie Tokarek put a looper in play in the infield up the spine that dropped. It was ruled a hit. The Sycamores finished with six and had only one inning with multiple knocks.
As she rounded first base, she was nearly caught in a pickle when the toss to first base carried into the ISU dugout.
The veteran advanced to third base. At that point, senior Cassie Thomerson was in the hole.
After junior Kennedy Shade popped up, Thomerson came to bat and sliced a two-out hit down the third base line to produce the Sycamores (23-21, 11-7 Missouri Valley Conference) win in extras.
“That was my third time facing her…or maybe even fourth, I can’t remember,” the designated hitter said.
“My last at-bat was my best. What I did was I got in the back of the box and I waited for something that was more up in the zone so I could get a barrel on it. I knew she was going to throw me in because I drove that last outside pitch. I was thinking, ‘Don’t get jammed and get a barrel on it.’ She got me a little bit but it worked out in my favor.”
Coach Mike Perniciaro said it was close to being foul.
“‘I was just like, ‘Please be fair,’” he said. “It was awfully close.”
It led to a win by Benko after her blanking and ultimately going the distance.
“They’re both crazy,” Perniciaro said.
Since Thomerson, a veteran, went 3 for 3 with six RBI and a homer against Belmont, a week ago, the winner on Friday against the Racers ended a slump of 13 straight at-bats.
“Cassie had a great week last week at Belmont so she’s kind of let that carry over into today,” coach Mike P said. “That was a great at-bat for her.”
The clutch clip was the third straight victory for ISU at the start of a weekend series with Murray State. The Sycamores are one win from topping last year’s MVC total and two from passing it from two years ago. Nine league bouts are remaining.
“I’m a senior, so this is it for me,” Thomerson said. “To have a game like this at home when we don’t have very many left is special. Lexi, before she went [in the circle], would say, ‘Free softball, that’s what we are getting right now.’ I love that, it’s exactly what it was.”
