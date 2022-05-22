C.J. Leary took advantage of a restart with 11 laps to go Friday night and passed Mitchel Moles to take the lead that Leary held the rest of the way to win the U.S. Auto Club's Don Smith Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Leary had won at the Action Track in a Silver Crown race in 2016, but Friday night was his first in Terre Haute in a sprint car.
”We’ve been racing for 10 years, and we’ve never been able to win a sprint car race here,” Leary said after the race. “This place has escaped me time and time again. I’ve never really been that good here, so it feels pretty special to park this thing in victory lane. I worked my butt off there those last 10 laps. Mitchel was really good and, before that yellow, I think he had the race won; he was so far out there.”
Moles looked every bit the part of a series veteran early on as he appeared to be a prime contender to become the first driver since Tanner Swanson at Anderson Speedway in 2008 to win in his USAC National Sprint Car debut.
The Hulman Classic was rained out at the Action Track on Saturday but was being contested late Sunday night.
Fast qualifier — C.J. Leary
Heat winners — Shane Cottle, Chase Stockon, Brady Bacon, Charles Davis Jr. (semi feature)
Don Smith Classic — Leary, Mitchel Moles, Robert Ballou, Jake Swanson, Cottle, Justin Grant, Stockon, Nick Bilbee, Jason McDougal, Emerson Axsom, Jadon Rogers, Davis Jr., Matt Westfall, Zach Daum, Brandon Mattox, Alex Banales, Max Adams, Dallas Hewitt, Bacon, Mitch Wissmiller, Evan Mosley, Logan Seavey (failed post-race inspection after finishing second)
Point leaders — Axsom 466, Grant 461, Ballou 432, Bacon 425, Stockon 424, Leary 408, Seavey 390, McDougal 385, Westfall 317, Swanson 295
