Leary leads Sprint Week points as annual race visits THAT

One of the most anticipated events of the Terre Haute Action Track calendar takes place tonight as USAC's annual Indiana Sprint Week makes its Terre Haute stop.
The half-mile oval will host the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars. The Terre Haute stop is the fifth of eight in the popular annual two-week series.
Both Indiana Sprint Week and the USAC season overall have been very kind to C.J. Leary. The Greenfield driver leads the Sprint Week and national points standings, though Leary has not yet won a Sprint Week race.
Leary's consistent finishes have given him a 12-point lead over Chris Windom, who won in the third Sprint Week event at Kokomo.
Other winners so far in the Sprint Week slate include Shane Cottle (Gas City), Tyler Courtney (Plymouth) and Justin Grant (Lawrenceburg).
After the Terre Haute stop, Sprint Week continues at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville on Thursday. Bloomington is on the schedule on Friday and Sprint Week concludes at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on Saturday.
In addition to the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, the DIRTcar Modifieds will also be in action.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 p.m., hot laps begin at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7:30 p.m.. Grandstand admission is $25, infield $15, and kids 11 and under are free.
Sprint Week points
1. C.J. Leary=298
2. Chris Windom=287
3. Brady Bacon=277
4. Justin Grant=257
5. Kevin Thomas Jr.=244
6. Jason McDougal=234
7. Kyle Cummins=224
8. Tyler Courtney=214
8. Carson Short=214
10. Chase Stockon=210
