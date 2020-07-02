Jumping ahead from the No. 1 position, Chris Windom of Canton, Ill., drove his blue No. 19 NOS Energy Drink sprint car to a start-to-finish victory in the 30-lap Tony Hulman Classic on Wednesday night at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Windom, 29, previously took the checkered flag first for the 2011 Hulman Classic. But his second triumph in the prestigious U.S. Auto Club race might have been more special because this was the 50th running of the Hulman Classic, which debuted in 1971 with George Snider winning.
"The car felt great," Windom told the Tribune-Star afterward. "It felt like it got better and better the longer the race went on. I ran the bottom [of the track] early and the top came in late. I felt like the pace was too fast for anyone to be able to get there on the bottom."
USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship points leader Justin Grant and Sullivan native Chase Stockon rounded out the top three. Stockon won an eight-lap heat race earlier in the evening.
Windom spent most of the feature trying to hold off persistent Brady Bacon, Wednesday's fastest qualifier who eventually fell to 18th place after experiencing late-race car issues, on the half-mile dirt oval.
"My [pit] guys told me under caution that he was there," Windom said after receiving a rifle-shaped trophy and a symbolic, extra-large $5,000 check for his efforts. "I figured he'd be good around the bottom early on. He's always good here on the bottom. But once we got rolling, I felt like I had a good enough pace up top that they weren't going to be able to drive by us that way."
Reminded that the first six months of 2020 have been strange for different reasons and different people around the world, Windom admitted that a second Hulman Classic win makes the year a little easier to swallow. He's currently second behind Grant in the season points standings.
"This was as good as the first one," Windom proclaimed with a smile. "I think the track was a little different that night [in 2011]. I like when it gets around the top all the way around the track here [like Wednesday]. It's fun to run on the wall here.
"It's definitely a lot more fun when you're out front too."
The only significant accident of the night occurred on Lap 26 of the feature when Nick Bilbee flipped in Turn 4, bringing out the red flag. There were no reports of injuries.
Earlier Wednesday, Wil Krup finished first in the 15-lap Scott's Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds feature.
Track Enterprises promoter Bob Sargent estimated that the crowd was about 2,500, large enough to make noise for the Hulman Classic but not so large to make social distancing difficult.
The next Action Track event will be the World of Outlaws Wabash Clash on July 12.
The next USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship races will be Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville. The event will be called the Bill Gardner Sprintacular.
