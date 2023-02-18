As a freshman last season, Terre Haute South's Connor Lauritzen quickly established himself as one of the Wabash Valley's best male high school swimmers.
As a sophomore, he'd like to be known as one of the best in the state.
During Saturday's boys sectional at Plainfield — the site was moved there in the last week because of a heating issue at the Vigo County Aquatic Center — Lauritzen qualified for next weekend's state finals by winning the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 58.94 seconds) and 100-yard breaststroke (59.38).
"The growth from freshman year to sophomore year really took shape today," Terre Haute South coach Cristina Elliott told the Tribune-Star afterward. "To see how much he's grown in just the past year — and to garner results — it really made me proud. And there's still room for improvement. It's really satisfying. … He's developed a coachability that he understands there can be more to do."
Elliott said two non-winning relay squads that Lauritzen was part of — the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.53, third behind Plainfield and Avon) and 400 freestyle relay (3:20.11, second behind Avon) — have a chance to be late invitees for the state finals based on filling out the fastest 32 in each event. However, that won't be known until Sunday or Monday.
"It takes four of them to make a great relay and they did that today," Elliott said, also referring to junior Bryson Howe, senior Maxwell Bailey and junior Christopher Chow as Lauritzen's partners in both of those relays.
The state finals will take place next Friday (preliminaries) and Saturday (consolation and championship finals) at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Also continuing to represent the Braves is freshman Peyton White, who placed fourth in the 1-meter diving Saturday with 346.60 points. In diving only, the top four in the sectional move on to a regional. In this case, the regional will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, again at Plainfield. The top eight from there will advance to the same state finals next weekend.
Team-wise, Plainfield edged Avon by one point (464-463) to capture the sectional championship. Terre Haute South finished third with 323, Terre Haute North eighth with 78 and West Vigo 11th with four.
In the 200 IM, Lauritzen found himself behind after two laps — each 50-yard lap is a different event consisting of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle in that order — but fans who had seen him compete knew the third lap would be the one to make or break him.
Turns out, it made him a winner.
The breaststroke, Lauritzen's specialty, saw him take the lead. Then he increased it during the freestyle portion of the event, claiming his first sectional title.
"I am not a [butter]flyer or a backstroker," Lauritzen admitted later. "But I was hoping the breaststroke would work. I had a lot of faith in that."
Meanwhile, Elliott said the Braves will lose four seniors — including Bailey — to graduation for next season. "We're going to miss them a lot," she added.
But Elliott is optimistic the team will improve in 2023-24, particularly when current eighth-grader Ty Lauritzen (guess whose younger brother he is) becomes a high school freshman and its large crop of juniors become seniors.
Elliott also mentioned there's a chance the IHSAA will give Terre Haute South another opportunity at hosting the sectional at the Aquatic Center next season, even though that's not how the rotation usually works.
From the Terre Haute North perspective, first-year head coach Casey Wolfschlag — a former assistant at Terre Haute South — expressed appreciation for the efforts of her 12 swimmers Saturday. Unfortunately for the Patriots, they had zero divers this season.
"'Above and beyond' would be an understatement [for how well her boys did in the sectional compared to how they were expected to do]," she assessed. "I am beyond proud of the boys and how they turned up and showed out. They brought it. They really, really did. They put in the time and they put in the effort [in preparation for the sectional]."
Like Elliott, Wolfschlag anticipates better things ahead for her group, which will lose two seniors to graduation in 2023.
"We're a very young team," she pointed out. "I'd say by now, they kinda know their path. It's been a journey. That's for sure."
