"We have to keep our crowns on, so we don't want to let our heads down."
That quote, by Paris senior guard Trinity Tingley, is as good a way as any to recognize the Tigers' accomplishments for the year after Monday night's 35-26 loss to Breese Mater Dei at the Illinois Class 2A Salem Super-Sectional.
The Tigers had a five-point lead midway through the third quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by Kendra Young and were tied at 23 after two free throws by Kaitlyn Coombes with 7:16 left in the game.
But Mater Dei broke the tie with a 3-pointer with 4:56 left and that started a 12-0 run that -- in a snail-paced, possession-by-possession game -- was going to be impossible to overcome.
"We did something that hasn't been done [at Paris] in a long time," pointed out Tingley, whose team was playing following its first sectional championship in 18 seasons, "and we did it in a way that most people didn't think we could -- because of our height."
Yes, height -- or, in the case of the Tigers, lack of it. Paris starts just two players taller than 5-foot-9 while the Knights start three players 5-11 and also have 6-5 sophomore Alyssa Koerkenmeier in the middle. Koerkenmeier had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots -- game-high totals in each statistic -- and her influence on the game was probably more than that.
"She's a foot taller than me," said Coombes, whose slashing drives to the hoop are a huge part of the Paris offense, "and so long. And you can't practice against it."
"There's not much you can do with a 6-5 girl out there," Young added.
But the Tigers more than made a game of it. Deming Hawkins had eight first-half points because Koerkenmeier didn't follow her away from the basket, and Paris had a 6-4 lead after a quarter and a 13-11 advantage at halftime despite a late 3-pointer by Mater Dei's Maris Zurliene.
"We worked in practice on me getting the ball and shooting a little jumper," Hawkins said after the game. "Kaitlyn wasn't going to be able to drive like she usually does, so I knew I'd play a bigger role."
Mater Dei opened the third quarter with a free throw, but Young answered with a 3-pointer. Mater Dei got a basket only to have Young strike again from long range, and many of the Paris fans -- and there were a lot of them -- may have thought the game was in hand.
"I did too," Young admitted.
"We were in good shape [at that point] for sure," coach Dave Tingley agreed.
The Knights scored the next six points, however, taking the lead 20-19 when Koerkenmeier made a layup with 51 seconds left in the quarter. Coombes hit a short jumper 20 seconds later, but Mater Dei's Julia Korte sank a 3-pointer for a 23-21 lead for her team at the third stop.
"That was big," coach Tingley said later. "The first time we didn't have the lead at the end of a quarter."
Korte also hit the 3-pointer that broke the tie after Coombes' free throws, and it was uphill the rest of the way for Paris.
"The game plan we put in defensively was super," coach Tingley said after the game. "We did a great job on 33 [Koerkenmeier] and a great job rebounding when [the Knights] missed.
"But when they got momentum, they pulled the ball out and made us go man [after a tightly packed zone defense had worked so well]."
Hawkins wound up as Paris's leading scorer, with Young and Tingley adding six each. Young and Coombes had six rebounds each.
"I could not be more proud of our team, especially our four seniors," the coach said. "They set a standard for our program and will leave a mark for many years to come."
"We definitely had a great season," Young said. "I'm still very proud of winning the sectional, and losing doesn't take away from that at all."
"We definitely set a tone for years to come," Coombes added. "[Future Tigers] will have to come out and fight like we did."
"It's my senior season and I got to play with my best friends," said Hawkins. "We really showed we can push through together, and paved the way for the next girls [to reach the super-sectional]."
"It came down to a few plays here and there," said Trinity Tingley. "It doesn't mean we didn't win it in our hearts."
"We wanted one more chance for two more games," her father concluded.
