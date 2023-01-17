Following the inception of the transfer portal in 2018, college basketball has gone through a makeover.
The changed landscape hasn’t bypassed the Missouri Valley Conference. Coming into this season, 96 men’s players were either new or left the second-oldest league in the nation, according to Basketball.realgm.com.
Then, three other players shifted homes within the revamped conference, which is in its first campaign stocked with a dozen members.
Indiana State sophomore Jayson Kent falls under that 3% umbrella after logging two seasons in Peoria with Bradley.
The Sycamores (13-6, 6-2) are looking to right the ship after dropping their first two league bouts against the Braves (12-7, 5-3) at Hulman Center in their lone matchup on Wednesday.
Kent logged time as a freshman when players were granted another extra year of eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, two years ago, and made the starting five part of last year with the Braves.
“I think there’s always probably a little bit of emotion for him, it’s probably a little easier for him to play this game in Terre Haute than Peoria,” second-year coach Josh Schertz said. “He’s not going to have any of the [opposing] crowd and all that stuff.”
“I think Jayson had a great experience at Bradley. He was extremely well coached there by coach [Brian] Wardle. They had a lot of success [during] his time there. He loved his teammates; he loved Bradley itself. He’s had nothing but positive things to say about the program, school and coach.
“He’s been a good piece for us. He’s had a solid year for us.”
Freshman forward Robbie Avila said Schertz initially reached out to him. The pair were running mates at Oak Forest High School — a South suburban school in the Chicagoland.
“When I went into the [transfer portal], I remember how Indiana State played and I was always intrigued in how the coaching staff was involved with the players,” Kent said. “I wanted to get in contact with coach [Josh Schertz]. I called my high school coach. It also helped that [freshman] Robbie [Avila] was here to put in the word for me.”
“It was an adjustment coming from Peoria,” Kent said. “It was an easy transition with the coaching staff, [and] most of the players that helped me.”
His landing spot in Terre Haute resembled a revolving door in the offseason, which has become commonplace in the game, with seven players jumping ship and five transferring in.
Kent, a long, athletic wing, has been coming off the bench recently for the Sycamores but started six games previously. Those came in a stretch of highs and lows for the squad, beating the top-2 preseason MVC preseason vote-getters Drake and Southern Illinois, followed by a loss at home to Northern Illinois.
Wednesday won’t be Kent’s first rodeo. Kent has pivoted to a rival in the past. When he played prep ball, he transferred from rival Tinley Park, a neighboring suburb due south of Oak Forest.
“It’s going to be fun playing against your old teammates, but just go out and just play your game,” Kent said. “There is no added pressure. It’s just another basketball game. The only difference is [you’re] just playing guys you used to play with.”
Through a little more than a half year with the Sycamores, the versatile 6-foot-8 wing has shown he can contribute on a Mid-major veteran-laden outfit.
On Dec. 11 in Evansville, he dropped a career-high 20 points against Southern Indiana on 10-for-17 shooting and two steals in 39 minutes, in an overtime loss.
Outings like this are a glimmer of his potential. His length and size make a difference inside and on the perimeter on both ends of the hardwood.
“I definitely want to play like [Golden State Warriors guard] Klay [Thompson] or [Boston Celtics wing] Jayson Tatum,” Kent said. “A lot of guys have said I play like [Phoenix Suns forward] Mikal Bridges with my cutting ability and my ability to switch 1-4, guarding. I just want the overall complete package. I definitely want to be really good at cutting because it’s [an] easy way to [score] and [rebound].”
This trio of NBA hoopers stand at least 6-foot-6 tall.
Kent’s unique background elevates him even more because of his growth spurt as an upperclassman in high school.
“A lot of growing pains, knee pains a lot, I was like 6-2 my sophomore year, and then I shot up out of nowhere,” Kent said. “I feel like I’m still growing to this day because I always get guys [that say], ‘Dang J, did you get taller?’ I still want to grow a little bit because I still feel like I’m not done growing. I definitely know I’m a late bloomer.”
He was a guard most of his career, now he’s bigger and stronger than most players he matches up with.
“It helps a lot because it can become a mismatch problem when a bigger guy is guarding me because I’m quicker than most bigger guys, my size,” Kent said. “It adds more to my skill, overall. [Going] from a guard to a wing player shows I’m versatile.”
He can thank his extensive lineage for some of that. Among his kindred, his dad and mom played Division I hoops and his sister, Janae is bound for Louisiana State.
“My family is very competitive and it shows how much work each person has put into me and my little sister,” Kent said. “Even for me, putting [work into] my little sister, and just to show that if you want to get to where you want to, you got to put in the work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.