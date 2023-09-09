A game that looms as a big one in the Wabash River Conference high school football standings came down to the last 87 seconds Saturday night at South Vermillion, when visiting North Vermillion and the host Wildcats traded scores and the home team emerged with a 40-35 victory.
Jerome White gave the Falcons their first lead with 1:27 left on his third touchdown run of the game, Aden Rangel adding the go-ahead extra point.
That left the Wildcats plenty of time to go 71 yards in six plays, Dom Garzolini throwing a 39-yard touchdown pass to Parker Weir -- their fifth scoring connection of the game -- with 42.5 seconds left.
White completed a 20-yard pass to Matthew Dawson to get North Vermillion near midfield with less than 10 seconds to play, but South Vermllion's Zack Hess chased White down for a 21-yard sack to end the game.
The two best quarterbacks in the conference -- "No doubt," South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett said after the game, "and completely different" -- combined for 551 yards of total offense, and that included the 53 yards in sacks that had to be subtracted from White's 82-yard rushing total. Weir caught eight passes for 163 yards and the five touchdowns (and could have had a sixth one).
"Great game," North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree said afterward. "South Vermillion's a great football team. Greg [Barrett] has done a really nice job building their program."
The host Wildcats may have been considered the favorites going into the game, and were the bigger team by quite a bit. So when they marched 54 yards with the opening kickoff (the first of the five Garzolini-to-Weir connections) and then got a defensive stop it didn't seem surprising. But North Vermillion's Andrew Botner picked off a short Garzolini pass and returned it to the end zone, and the score was tied.
The Wildcats marched to another score, taking a 13-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter (although White blocked the extra point, a play that looked big with a minute left in the game). North Vermillion answered with a 61-yard drive in 10 plays, but didn't go ahead when the conversion kick hit the left upright.
The Falcons had a chance to take the lead when a fake punt went bad for the Wildcats, but an interception by Kyle Higgins seemed to turn the game in favor of the Wildcats. Garzolini hit Weir for a 52-yard score four plays later, a bad snap on a fourth-down play resulted in a fumble recovery by Logan Fiock, and another Weir TD reception came three plays later. So instead of taking the lead, North Vermillion trailed by two touchdowns with less than a minute to play before halftime.
No problem. White found Daniel Woody for a touchdown as the first half ended, and the Falcons marched 70 yards in 10 plays with the third-quarter kickoff, a 21-yard run by White tying the score at 28.
"Our kids have a ton of heart," Crabtree said later. "They fought their guts out."
The rest of the third quarter was scoreless, and the Falcons had first-and-goal at the 8-yard line to start the fourth quarter. But a 16-yard sack by Jace Skinner and an interception at the 5-yard line by Dylan Hill was returned 29 yards. The Wildcats drove 66 yards in 11 plays -- Garzolini found Dallas Coleman for this touchdown -- with 4:34 left to set up the frantic finish.
"That quarterback's a stud," Barrett said of White, "and [the Falcons] do a good job up front blocking. We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times . . . but that didn't stop these [South Vermillion] kids. They kept going forward.
"This was a great win for us. We learned how to finish."
South Vermillion 40, North Vermillion 35
North Vermillion 7 14 7 7 -- 35
South Vermillion 7 21 6 6 -- 40
SV -- Parker Weir 23 pass from Dom Garzolini (Dominick Hanson kick), 8:32 1st
NV -- Andrew Botner 15 interception return (Aden Rangel kick), 3:27 1st
SV -- Weir 17 pass from Garzolini (kick blocked), 11:53 2nd
NV -- Jerome White 1 run (kick failed), 7:24 2nd
SV -- Weir 52 pass from Garzolini (Hanson kick), 3:25 2nd
SV -- Weir 8 pass from Garzolini (Dylan Hill pass from Garzolini), 0:53.8 2nd
NV -- Daniel Woody 12 pass from White (White run), 0:00 2nd
NV -- White 21 run (Rangel kick), 8:24 3rd
SV -- Dallas Coleman 9 pass from Garzolini (kick failed), 4:34 4th
NV -- White 26 run (Rangel kick), 1:27 4th
SV -- Weir 39 pass from Garzolini (run failed), 0:42.5 4th
Individual statistics
Rushing -- NV: White 20-82, Cody Tryon 6-35, Botner 8-4, Team 1-minus 14. SV: Coleman 16-58, Alex Shryock 3-17, Weir 3-12, Garzolini 1-3, Hanson 1-minus 4.
Passing -- NV: White 16-30-2, 188 yards. SV: Garzolini 19-31-2, 278.
Receiving -- NV: Tryon 6-49, Wyatt Walters 4-51, Woody 4-51, Matthew Dawson 2-37. SV: Weir 8-163, Aden Wallace 7-76, Coleman 4-39.
Next -- South Vermillion (3-1, 2-0 WRC) plays at Covington and North Vermillion (2-2, 1-1) hosts Riverton Parke on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.