Lassen gets three hits to help Rex rout Johnstown 12-2 in 7 innings

Kade Lassen doubled twice and tripled to help the Rex pound the Johnstown Mill Rats 12-2 in 7 innings in Prospect League wooden-bat baseball Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field.

Other significant offensive contributors for the Rex were Kody Putnam and Aaron Beck, who each homered and knocked in three runs; Parks Bouck, who tripled; and Mason Beck, who scored two runs. The Rex had a total of 10 hits.

Starter Nathan June pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and five hits, to pick up the victory. Tyler Moniz-Witten struck out the final Mill Rats batter in the seventh.

The Rex are now 8-4 in the highly competitive Wabash River Division.

The Rex (29-14 overall) and Johnstown (19-24) will have a rematch Wednesday, starting at 6:35 p.m. at Bob Warn Field.

Tags

Trending Video