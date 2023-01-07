Ask old-timers or middle-aged Indiana State basketball fans which player has been most responsible for the program's success.
You're likely to get the same answer every time — "Larry."
For you youngsters, that means Larry Bird (aka Larry Legend).
Now ask a current ISU student-fan — one who's not living in the past — which player is most responsible for the program's 2022-23 success.
There would be a wider variety of answers to this question, for sure, but one of them would still be "Larry."
That means Julian Larry, a 6-foot-3 sophomore point guard who started his fourth straight game Saturday afternoon in Hulman Center after being used as a reserve earlier in the season.
Larry continued to make his own unique name for himself — posting team highs of 18 points, five assists and three steals and swishing a buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half — and Courvoisier McCauley returned from a one-game illness absence to record a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to help surging ISU outlast Illinois-Chicago 80-60.
"It just felt good," Larry assessed afterward. "We knew they were a big pressure [defense] team and I like to use my speed a lot. So that kinda worked to my advantage."
"His confidence level is through the roof," ISU coach Josh Schertz said of Larry. "Coming back from Christmas, he's been the biggest difference in our team. … He's done a great job of making plays for himself but also getting his teammates involved, touching paint, forcing the defense to react, making the right passes. He had a couple turnovers today [four to be exact], but he was outstanding.
"I thought he was our best player today."
Saturday's decisive triumph kept the Sycamores in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference standings with a 6-0 record, marking the first time since — you guessed it, 1978-79 — an ISU men's basketball team has opened its MVC season so successfully. Considering previous one-loss teams Southern Illinois, Missouri State and Murray State all lost Saturday, there's now a six-way tie for second in the conference at 4-2.
"To be mentioned in the same breath with that ['78-79] team … people still talk about them every day 44 years later … that's the great thing about being a champion," Schertz noted.
"It's definitely humbling and a blessing to be compared to such greatness like Larry Bird," McCauley added.
Don't misunderstand. Nobody affiliated with the current ISU squad is popping champagne corks or drenching teammates with shaken soda to prematurely celebrate an MVC championship. Plenty of work needs to be done for any MVC team to earn that distinction.
But if you're going to finish the MVC regular season with a first-place record, starting 6-0 is not the worst way to go about it.
"We understand, we haven't done anything [significant] yet," Schertz pointed out. "We've won six [conference] games. That's something, but it's nothing in the grand scheme of things. No one's going to be happy if we're 6-14 at the end of the Valley [regular season]. We have a lot of work to do to continue to get better and grow together."
"There's a lot of basketball to play," McCauley admitted. "But I feel like we've put ourselves in a great position for the Valley."
"Honestly, we've got the 'next game' mentality," Larry insisted.
Schertz said he'll allow his players to feel good about beating UIC for the rest of the weekend, then he'll run them through a challenging practice Monday.
On Saturday, Illinois-Chicago actually jumped ahead 6-0 on back-to-back treys by Christian Jones and Filip Skobalj. Then the Sycamores awakened, eventually using six unanswered points — a driving bucket through traffic by Cam Henry, an inside fielder by Robbie Avila and a layup by McCauley — to catapult on top 10-8. The Flames refused to be extinguished in the first half, however, regaining advantages of 12-10, 13-12, 15-14 and 23-19.
But ISU answered with a 23-5 run to take a 42-28 cushion into the locker room at halftime, with the culmination being Larry's previously mentioned 3-pointer that came after teammate Cooper Neese inbounded to him at midcourt with 3.9 seconds left. That's all the time it took for Larry to dribble through defenders to just beyond the 3-point arc and cut loose a shot that tickled the bottom of the nets as the buzzer sounded.
Early in the second half, McCauley drained a pair of 3-pointers within 46 seconds of each other to push the home team's margin to 19 at 51-32. ISU's largest lead — 67-45 — came after Jayson Kent connected on two free throws and Neese converted an inside basket. An 80-58 score matched that lead with 2:02 showing on the scoreboard.
The closest UIC came down the stretch was 70-58 with 5:27 remaining.
"That was a really good team win," Schertz said. "I was proud of our guys. I thought we had a lot of contributions. Obviously, Julian Larry continues to play at an amazing level. … He was fantastic.
"I thought Robbie Avila was terrific as well. Our ability to get the ball to him in the seams — not many 6-foot-10 guys are in the short role, catching it in there and then able to do what he does in terms of his passing and finishing and his dexterity. Up and down the team, we had a lot of guys contribute.
"Courvoisier gets a double-double, gets on the glass. I thought Jayson Kent off the bench and Cade McKnight gave us really good minutes. I thought Masen Miller's defense was outstanding. It was a really good team win against a very good and very well-coached Illinois-Chicago group."
The balanced Sycamores had five players score in double figures. In addition to Larry and McCauley, Avila contributed 14 points, Kent had 11 and Neese 10. ISU shot 58.6 percent from the field in the first half before settling for 52.7 percent in the game.
In Larry's four starts, all victories, he's shot 8 for 8 against Evansville, 5 for 8 against Valparaiso, 7 for 7 against Illinois State (when McCauley wasn't unavailable) and 5 for 7 against Illinois-Chicago. That's a combined 25 for 30 from the field (83.3 percent) for a player who doesn't take all of his shots close to the basket.
For the Flames on Saturday, Skobalj finished with 12 points and Tre Anderson chipped in with 11.
Indiana State's next game will be Wednesday evening against Southern Illinois in Hulman Center, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. The Sycamores already defeated SIU 74-71 at Carbondale, Ill., as McCauley led the attack with 16 points and Henry added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
"Whatever we have to do to beat Southern Wednesday is what we're focused on," Larry promised.
