LaRavia seeks to further diversify his game

Basketball rosters are usually a just-the-facts-ma’am utilitarian reference point, but there’s a clue on the 2020-21 Indiana State men’s basketball roster that might give a glimpse into how the season will progress.
On the roster, sophomore Jake LaRavia’s position is listed as “G/F”, as in, guard and forward.
That has to be a mistake, right? LaRavia was the consummate power forward for the Sycamores last season, averaging 5.9 rebounds and being half of a duo with Tre Williams that gave ISU a dangerous interior game.
No. It’s true. LaRavia is going to spread his wings this season and further diversify his game.
“I talked about [playing guard] with [the coaches] last year, but where they needed me was at the big man spot and I do what the coaches say and what helps the team win,” LaRavia said. “Now? I can further the team and play guard some more.”
As ISU coach Greg Lansing explains it, this isn’t just going to be an occasional big lineup where LaRavia spreads out and shoots the 3-point shot, as he did at times last season. The intent is for LaRavia to handle the ball quite a bit more. Though he certainly won’t be the primary floor general, he will play a role in running the offense.
“The more versatile you are, the harder you are to prepare and the harder you are to guard,” Lansing said.
“Jake can do everything. He’s going to bring the ball up for us at times. He’s going to initiate offense with and without the ball in his hands,” Lansing continued. “He’s going to make threes, he’s going to score in the post and he’s going to get offensive rebounds. Jake can do everything on the offensive end for us.”
Having LaRavia take on a more diverse role has benefits beyond his own skill in being able to pull it off. He will become an even bigger defensive headache for opponents than he already was. Getting out on the floor changes whom LaRavia guards and could keep him out of foul trouble, one of the few weaknesses in his game as a freshman.
“He can do anything. He can play one through five for us. There’s some different stuff we’re trying. We can play small or big. I think it’s going to work out well for us,” ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
Oh and the other aspect that will make LaRavia literally a bigger threat either on the perimeter or in the post? He’s still growing. ISU officially lists LaRavia at 6-foot-9. He was at 6-8 a year ago, but in the dubious world of college basketball rosters, that might have been a slight exaggeration.
“I’m still developing. I’m only 18 still. I’m going to continue to grow. My arms got longer, I got taller and I picked up some weight,” LaRavia said.
“It’s helped in every aspect of my game, whether it’s finishing shots in the post, I think we confidence in my shot and my shot off the dribble has gotten better,” he added.
One thing that hasn’t changed is LaRavia’s work ethic. He’s worked hard on his own game and has been one of the primary people building team chemistry in the age of COVID-19 with frequent player-only Zoom meetings.
He’s still self-critical about his game too.
“I want to work on my defense. I was in foul trouble a lot last year and it hurt my minutes. Since I’ve grown more? I think my defense has become a lot better,” LaRavia said.
Lansing is excited about what LaRavia can do in his second season as a Sycamore.
“He’s a little over 6-9 and has close to a seven-foot wingspan, he’s got all of his athleticism and he’s close to 230 pounds now. He’s been working like crazy to improve his body and his game,” Lansing said.
