Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza See me: Indiana State's Jake LaRavia looks for the pass from teammate Randy Miller Jr. during the Sycamores' 60-57 win on Sunday at Hulman Center.

Indiana State awaits the chance to name its new men's basketball coach - likely to be Lincoln Memorial's Josh Schertz - but Jake LaRavia didn't wait to make his decision on his college basketball career.

LaRavia announced via his social media on Tuesday that he is transferring to Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Attempts to reach LaRavia were unsuccessful at press time.

LaRavia averaged 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the course of his ISU career. He also converted 35.6% of his 3-point shots, making him a versatile offensive threat.

In 2021, LaRavia averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds to earn second team All-MVC honors. In 2020, LaRavia was on the All-Freshman team.

LaRavia had expressed his strong wish that Greg Lansing would return as ISU's men's basketball coach, but one day after ISU officially announced it would let Lansing's contract expire, LaRavia entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes has a good relationship with Lansing. ISU even recruited one of Forbes' players when he coached at Northwest Florida State, Demetrious Moore, who played for ISU in the 2013-14 season.

LaRavia is the first of six ISU players to make his future decision after entering the transfer portal. Still to decide whether they stay or go is Tre Williams, Cobie Barnes, Jared Hankins, Kailex Stephens and Cooper Neese.

All can return ... if scholarships are available when they make their decision.

A record amount of transfers are expected to enter the transfer portal during the offseason given one-year only COVID-19-related eligibility rules and the general easing on transfer restrictions.

