Missouri State are the visitors to Hulman Center at 4 p.m. Sunday in a nationally televised men’s basketball game, but Indiana State coach Greg Lansing has mind more on his own team.
The Sycamores’ last meeting with the Bears was recent as ISU earned its only Missouri Valley Conference road victory to date with a 78-68 win at JQH Arena. It was part of a what became a four-game winning streak.
Since that surge, ISU has reverted back to inconsistency. Road losses at Illinois State and Bradley have dropped the Sycamores from a third-place tie to fifth-place outright in the MVC.
With the next two games at home, albeit, against difficult opponents, Lansing wants to see the Sycamores shore things up.
“We need to be hard to play against. People have been physical against us and we’ve given up too many easy baskets,” Lansing said.
“Our execution has slipped just a little bit and we have to understand the importance of our job on both ends. Each guy has a job to do and has to have the discipline to carry it out in the game,” he added.
Missouri State certainly has the capability to be physical. Center Gaige Prim is one of the most physically imposing players in the league and he has skill to match his bulk. Forward Tulio Da Silva is also a difficult physical match in the lane.
The Bears have won two of three since their 10-point loss to ISU in Springfield. Both were resounding home wins – by 20 over Illinois State and 35 over Drake. The Bears’ only loss in that stretch was on a guarded, buzzer-beater by Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask in a 68-66 loss in Carbondale, Ill. on Feb. 8.
Missouri State (12-14, 6-7) is also just a game behind ISU (14-11, 7-6) in the MVC standings. It would do the Sycamores some good to rebuild breathing room between themselves and the lower half of the league.
“It’s a must-win. We’re fighting for something, so we need to come ready to play our best game of the year,” Lansing said. “Missouri State was picked to win the conference for a reason, they’re awfully talented, and they’re playing their best basketball of the season.”
ISU point guard Jordan Barnes, who suffered a left index finger dislocation in ISU’s 72-61 loss to Bradley on Wednesday, is expected to play today.
“He didn’t miss a day of practice. He’s sore, but he’s fine. He’s got it taped together,” said Lansing, who was asked how much the tape might affect Barnes’ game. “It could affect shooting with the two fingers taped together, but it could affect ballhandling a little bit more.”
ISU also seeks its first home win over Missouri State since 2016.
