Saint Louis is ranked 11th in the country in scoring, so the last thing Indiana State’s men’s basketball team wanted to do on its visit to Chaifetz Arena on Tuesday was to allow the unbeaten Billikens to get into their usual scoring comfort zone.
By the 14-minute mark of the first half? SLU had metaphorically slipped into its recliner, very comfortable it could score seemingly at will.
The Sycamores made the Billikens get out of their chair occasionally to fend ISU off, but not enough, as the high-flying Billikens earned a 78-59 victory.
“They were more aggressive than we were. I didn’t play the best I could have. I could have played way better. Our defensive mistakes caused them to be really aggressive,” ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
ISU was the first team this season to hold SLU under 80 points, but only just. Jordan Goodwin led SLU with 22 points as the Billikens converted 56.1% of their shots. SLU could pick its poison. The Billikens outscored the Sycamores 48-18 in the paint and also made 50% of their 3-point attempts.
“We didn’t play well. We didn’t compete hard enough. We didn’t play well at either end of the floor. We have to do a better job of getting ready,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
SLU’s good offense was contrasted by a rough night for the Sycamores’ scorers. Tyreke Key led ISU with 16 points, but the Sycamores only briefly attained offensive consistency. ISU shot 35.8% from the field, enduring long droughts in both halves.
Lansing said he sensed the Sycamores might be in for trouble during Monday’s practice.
“It could feel it yesterday. We had a poor practice. This is a very physical, very tough, very aggressive team that just had their way with us for all but a few minutes of the game,” Lansing said.
The Billikens (5-0) had five players averaging double-figures entering the game, led by Javonte Perkins, but it was Goodwin who cranked SLU’s volume up early. He scored the first three buckets of the game for the Billikens to get SLU started the way it wanted.
ISU, riding the usual maximum effort from Jake LaRavia, hung in for a while, but none of the rest of the Sycamores were able to contribute offensively. For the first 14 minutes of the game? LaRavia, who sprained his ankle during Monday’s practice, was the only Sycamore to make a bucket from the field. The rest of the team went 0-for-11 over the same period.
That’s big trouble against a team with SLU’s offensive firepower and the Billikens didn’t flinch. ISU’s defensive effort was lacking as SLU spread the floor with four on the perimeter. The Billikens ran pick-and-roll screen action at the top of the key to start their sets.
With ISU late on the roll, SLU was able to score on post feeds. When ISU stopped that, the kick out went to one of SLU’s capable shooters. The Billikens also kicked to shooters off the pick-and-roll action after ISU sagged in.
All of it seemingly worked as ISU found itself on the wrong end of a 27-11 deficit with 7:23 left.
“It wasn’t tough to recognize. We guarded it for two days in practice, we just didn’t execute our defense. A lot of times, it was our veterans, our guys that know when the ball screen goes away from you, the weak side low guy has to plug it. We gave up all kinds of easy shots off of it,” Lansing said.
It seemed ISU was destined for a rout, but then, the Sycamores pulled it together.
Shots starting falling as both Key and Tre Williams made their presences felt. More important? ISU began to better recognize what SLU was doing offensively and made stops.
The Billikens only scored one field goal in the final 4:36 of the first half. ISU sliced its peak deficit of 18 down to seven by halftime – a solid rally after SLU had so dominated most of the opening 20 minutes.
The second half started on a sour note. LaRavia took an awkward step on SLU’s first possession and left the game. By the time he re-entered, SLU took advantage of a cold-again ISU offense to take a 44-31 lead. LaRavia only played briefly, picked up his fourth foul, and didn’t return as he was held out so as not to make his injury worse.
There was not much to return to. ISU failed to convert a bucket from the 18:23 to 11:38 mark. SLU was able to push its lead to 50-33 during that ISU drought. The Sycamores would get no closer than 12 the rest of the way.
ISU next hosts Ball State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“We have to be better at our preparation and learn from this lesson,” Key said.
INDIANA STATE (59) – Williams 5-7 1-4 12, LaRavia 4-8 0-0 10, Neese 2-7 0-0 6, Larry 1-4 0-0 2, Key 3-10 9-9 16, Ndaw 0-1 0-0 0, Bacote 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-3 1-2 1, Howard 3-6 0-0 6, Barnes 1-5 2-2 4, Hankins 0-1 2-3 2. 19-53 FG, 15-20 FT, 59 TP.
SAINT LOUIS (78) – Perkins 7-12 2-4 18, French 4-5 0-0 8, Goodwin 9-15 1-2 22, Collins 3-5 0-0 6, Jimerson 3-9 0-0 7, Jacobs 2-3 1-2 5, Linssen 5-6 0-0 10, Thatch 0-2 0-0 0, Hargrove 1-3 0-0 2, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. 34-60 FG, 4-8 FT, 78 TP.
Halftime – SLU 35-28. 3-point goals - ISU 6-22 (Neese 2-5, LaRavia 2-3, Key 1-6, Williams 1-1); SLU 6-16 (Goodwin 3-6, Perkins 2-3, Jimerson 1-4, Collins 0-1, Thatch 0-1, Hargrove 0-1). Rebounds - ISU 26 (LaRavia 6, Williams 5, Barnes 4, Neese 3, Key 3, Team 2, Larry, Miller, Howard); SLU 39 (Goodwin 11, French 8, Linssen 4, Team 4, Collins 3, Perkins 2, Jimerson 2, Thatch 2, Hargrove 2). Assists - ISU 9 (Key 4, Larry 3, Miller, Howard); SLU 21 (Collins 10, French 3, Goodwin 2, Jacobs 2, Perkins, Linssen, Thatch, Hargrove). Steals - ISU 5 (Larry 2, Neese, Key, Miller); SLU 6 (Collins 3, Perkins, Linssen, Thatch). Blocks - ISU 2 (Williams, LaRavia); SLU 4 (French 3, Linssen). Turnovers - ISU 12 (Neese 5, Williams 3, LaRavia, Key, Miller); SLU 12 (Collins 3, French 3, Perkins 2, Goodwin, Jimerson, Jacobs, Linssen). Total fouls - ISU 13, SLU 17.
Next - ISU (1-2) hosts Ball State on Saturday. SLU (5-0) hosts North Carolina State on Thursday.
