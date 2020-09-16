Lansing pleased college basketball is scheduled to be back on Nov. 25

Clarity — it's a commodity more valuable than gold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That clarity came in the form of a plan laid out by the NCAA's Division I Council. It voted on Wednesday to begin men's and women's basketball season on Nov. 25, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The season was originally supposed to start on Nov. 10.
For Indiana State men's basketball coach Greg Lansing? He can now plan ahead and know what the lay of the land is for the 2020-21 season.
"It's obviously something everyone's been anticipating. It's a huge boost for all basketball programs, Sycamore fans included," Lansing said. "We've been deprived of our fall sports. We're very fortunate as we get to go forward. We know there's going to be some trials and tribulations, but our guys have handled it well so far."
The season will be a time warp of sorts as the Nov. 25 start date is reminiscent of the way the college basketball season was structured up until the 2006-07 season when the start date began to creep back earlier into the calendar. As recently as the 2003-04 season, ISU played its first game as late as Nov. 23. In the 1990s, ISU started its season in December at times.
The first day of practice also correlates to a "traditional" calendar as the NCAA set the date at Oct. 14. Starting Monday, teams will be able to meet for 32 hours in a week until official practices begin.
"To this point, we've been four hours on the court. Starting Monday we get eight hours. You can get to where you're practicing some. It gives you a chance to get going and be prepared for when practice starts on Oct. 14. It give plenty of time and it's important for us with seven new guys," Lansing said.
Lansing said ISU has been missing new center Ndongo Ndaw and the Sycamores did have one positive COVID-19 case, but that the team is currently COVID-free.
The start date will effect ISU's schedules. The ISU men will lose road games at North Dakota State (Nov. 10) and Purdue (Nov. 13). The Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla., originally scheduled to start on Nov. 23, will be pushed back to Nov. 25, so the Sycamores will start their season in Florida against an as-yet undetermined opponent during Thanksgiving.
Lansing said the program will likely add two games. The NCAA did drop the season down to a 27-game schedule, to take into account for the two weeks lost. Also, the minimum amount of games required to be a NCAA qualifier was dropped from 25 to 13 games. This to take into account any COVID-19-related stoppages.
The ISU women had not yet announced their schedule.
The later start date coincides with the decision most schools made to send students home from Thanksgiving until January out of concern about a potential late-fall and early-winter flareup of COVID-19. Closed campuses could serve as a quasi bubble for players and provide a window for nonconference games.
“The fact our campuses will be clearing out, it will be possible to just further control the exposures, and the 25th gives us that opportunity,” said Division I Council chair Grace Calhoun, the athletic director at Penn.
The men’s and women’s basketball oversight committees had jointly recommended a start date of Nov. 21, a Saturday. Calhoun said the council wanted to avoid a weekend start date because of potential overlaps of basketball and football games on campuses.
No scrimmages against other teams or exhibitions are allowed. It also was recommended each team play a minimum of four nonconference games.
The Division I Council also approved a measure moving all fall sports championships to the spring. In team sports, brackets will be filled to 75% of their capacities. This effects ISU football, volleyball and women's soccer. ISU and the rest of the Missouri Valley Football Conference are playing a spring schedule after the fall games were canceled.
The council is scheduled to meet again Oct. 13-14 and could delay the start date and change other pieces of the basketball framework if circumstances surrounding the virus warrant.
The council also voted to extend the recruiting dead period for all sports until Jan. 1. In-person recruiting is prohibited during a dead period, though phone calls and other correspondence are allowed.
Also approved was civic engagement legislation. Practicing, competing and other countable athletically related activities will be prohibited on the Tuesday after the first Monday of November each year, including this year's Election Day on Nov. 3.
The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee proposed the legislation to provide a day each year dedicated to increasing opportunities for athletes to participate in activities such as voting or community service.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
