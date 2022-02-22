The start of the second half of high school basketball Tuesday night at West Vigo was going to be important in determining whether visiting Shakamak or West Vigo would take command after each team had its first-half moments.
And with Guyler Gorby’s only basket of the game getting things started, the Lakers picked up where they’d started, pulling away for a 61-43 win that was that close only because the Vikings scored the last seven points of the game.
It was the seventh straight win for the red-hot Lakers, the fourth straight loss for the Vikings.
“We’re struggling,” coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings admitted afterward. “I’m not really sure where to put my finger on it, but we seem to be struggling in all three phases: offense, defense and rebounding. Probably not the best time of the year to be doing that.”
Shakamak was really red-hot early, sinking 9 of its first 11 field goal attempts in racing to a 22-7 lead after about six minutes.
But the visitors missed their last five shots of the first quarter and stayed cold in the second period. A 13-4 run got West Vigo within 28-25 on a basket by Zeke Tanoos — ominously, his only basket of the game — late in the half, but the visitors held the ball for most of the last 58 seconds before Coy Gilbert ended the quarter with a 3-pointer for a 31-25 lead.
“We got down early, but the kids did a great job getting back in the game,” Boehler said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump . . . and we ran out of gas in the fourth quarter.”
Gorby’s basket started a 7-2 Shakamak run that got the Lakers’ lead back to double figures, but the Vikings kept battling. A 3-pointer by Whyatt Easton — who had seven of his team’s nine points in the third quarter — had West Vigo within 43-34, but then Gilbert struck again, a 35-foot runner at the third-quarter buzzer to put the Lakers ahead 46-34.
Then Shakamak opened the fourth quarter with a clinching 15-2 run.
Gilbert had 29 points and 13 rebounds for game-high totals in both categories, while J.T. May had 19 points and eight rebounds.
Easton had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings, who were without starting forward Ian Beaver for all but a few seconds of a Senior Night start because of an injury. Tanoos had an uncharacteristic shooting night and scored just three, although he had eight rebounds.
So what’s been the secret of the Shakamak winning streak, first-year coach Brodie Crowe was asked.
“There’s really no secret,” he said. “We’re just finally gelling together with the group we have. The effort’s been phenomenal the last few weeks. The work ethic of this group is tremendous.”
“I think we’re all buying into coach’s game plan, and we’re coming together as a team,” said Gilbert, currently playing as well as anyone in the Wabash Valley. “We’re going to stay with the underdog role and play as a team. We’ve not been predicted to win many of these games.”
