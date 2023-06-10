To defeat the top-ranked high school baseball team in the state you need almost a perfect game, and Shakamak's Lakers couldn't provide one of those Saturday night in the championship game of the Class A Jasper Semistate at Alvin C. Ruxer Field.
But if Barr-Reeve, which advanced to Victory Field next weekend thanks to a 4-2 win over the Lakers, is in fact the No. 1 Class A team, Shakamak isn't far behind, and first-year coach Dylan Collins was OK with that late Saturday night.
"This team battled all year long and made improvements every single day," Collins said. "I couldn't be more proud."
The Lakers advanced with a 13-3, five-inning win over Rising Sun on Saturday morning, while the Vikings edged Greenwood Christian 3-1 in the day's second semifinal game — and then had a practice afterward that lasted until field preparation for the championship game began.
And the Vikings demonstrated that they were not like most teams, using small-ball tactics that were unusual (for baseball at least; former Casey softball coach Denny Throneburg would have been proud), annoying, a constant source of distress for the team trying to defend them and, most importantly, effective.
Barr-Reeve had seven sacrifice bunts and a bunt single against the Lakers, even though Shakamak knew what was coming, and picked up three gift runs in the first two innings. A leadoff single, a sacrifice and a two-out error brought home the first of Barr-Reeve's four unearned runs in the first inning, and the second inning started with bunt single; sacrifice on which both runners were safe; and a second sacrifice that plated two runs when the throw to first hit the batter in the back near first base.
"It was not. Our. Day," Collins said afterward. "We got ourselves in a hole by not executing our bunt defense, and we had seven, eight, nine, 10 balls that didn't find holes."
The Lakers got their runs in the third inning when Jaden Johnson was hit by a pitch with two out, raced to third on a hit by Colin Barber and scored on a wild pitch, and in the sixth, when hits by Luke Cornelius and Owen Cox, an error and a passed ball cut the lead to 3-2.
But getting one run in that situation was almost a letdown, since runners had been at second and third with no outs. Shakamak had also gotten its first two hitters on base in the top of the second without doing damage — but the real killer was the top of the fifth.
Riley Huckaby led off by ripping a line shot, but Barr-Reeve shortstop Ethan Stoll needed to move just a couple of steps to catch it. John Cazee singled, Brady Yeryar was hit by a pitch and, after the second out, an error loaded the bases. Linden Jenkins ripped another line shot, but Barr-Reeve's Braden Knepp knocked out down and got a force play to end the inning.
By the time the Lakers cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth, Shakamak's Jax Cox was out of pitches after starting both games on the mound. And Johnson, in relief, had the same kind of luck by giving up an unearned run that made it 4-2.
"I just did the best I could," Jax Cox said after the championship game. "I felt better this game. My arm was looser, and my curveball was breaking better."
The early question in Saturday morning's opener was whether or not Jax Cox might pitch a perfect game.
The older of the Cox brothers retired the first nine Rising Sun batters — easily — and his teammates got him a run in the top of the third when Huckaby walked, stole second, took third on a balk and scored on a sacrifice fly by John Cazee.
When the Lakers got five runs in the top of the fifth, however, the wheels started turning in the Shakamak dugout. The bullpen got busy, in case Cox's pitches and innings could be saved for Saturday night's championship game.
"It was going to have to be an eight- or nine-run ballgame for me to pull [Cox]," Collins said after the early game. "And then [the Shiners] scored a run."
The Lakers' five-run fourth inning came down to one batter — Owen Cox, Jax's younger brother.
Shakamak's first two runners reached base, but one got picked off. There were two outs and no runs in when Owen Cox stepped up, but he grounded a single up the middle to score Colin Barber.
"I was just hittin'," Owen Cox said after the game. "Just swinging."
Spencer Wonders followed with an RBI double, Huckaby walked again, John Cazee singled to load the bases and two errors on the same pickoff attempt, followed by an RBI single by Yeryar, made it a 6-0 game.
Jax Cox had his streak of retired Shiners end at 11 when Brady Works hit a two-out double in the bottom of the inning, and a single by Payton Creech gave Rising Sun a run.
But the Shiners' ace pitcher Peyton Merica was running out of gas, and his bullpen was worse. The Lakers scored seven runs, used some substitutes as pinch hitters or pinch runners and left the bases loaded as the top of the fifth inning ended with a 13-1 lead.
Now Jax Cox took a seat. The Shiners scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the inning.
"We came in here ready to go, and just put it on 'em," Owen Cox said after the game, "but we still have a job to do later tonight."
"That's how we play," Collins said when asked about the easy win. "That's what [the Lakers] are capable of."
