Northview finished third out of 31 teams with 58 points, Terre Haute South placed fifth (34) and Terre Haute North sixth (31) in the IHSAA Bloomington North girls track and field regional Tuesday night.
The host Cougars won with 131 points, while Bloomington South came in second with 97.
Among the individual winners was West Vigo junior Kyarra DeGroote, who captured the 200-meter dash in 25.89 seconds.
Next step will be the state finals June 3 in Bloomington.
