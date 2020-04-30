St. Mary-of-the-Woods announced its 2019-20 End-of-the-Year awards on Thursday, including the Student-Athlete of the Year winner and the first Pomeroy Athletic Service Award.
Colton Kuppler was selected as Student-Athlete of the Year and Mara Canada the winner of the Pomeroy Athletic Service Award.
Kuppler is a senior men's golfer from Sullivan. He is a two-time USCAA Individual National Champion (2017, 2019) and a USCAA Individual National Runner-Up (2018). He helped lead his team to back-to-back USCAA National Championships (2018, 2019). Colton has been named USCAA First Team All-American on three occasions (2017, 2018, 2019) and is a three-time USCAA National All-Academic member (2017, 2018, 2019). He owns the men's golf program record for best 18 and 36-hole scores. At the 2019 USCAA Men's Golf National Championships he was selected as the Men's Golf Student-Athlete of the Year and swept every other accolade. Colton holds a 3.84 cumulative GPA in accounting and completed a three-year internship with Thompson Thrift (Terre Haute, Ind.).
Canada is a senior women's basketball player from Mount Vernon. Canada is also a recipient of the Outstanding Junior Educator: Competent, Caring, Professional Educator Award, and Outstanding Future Educator Award. She is a member of the Future Teachers of America and the Black Student Association. Her service to the community and campus include: working with the Caps to Benches project, TH Children's Museum, attending the Expanding Your Horizons Conference, cleaning Alpaca fiber, volunteering at the Indiana Jammers Tournament, Ring Day, the MS Walk, the Light Your Way Christmas Parade, and the SMWC Foundation Day of Service. Additionally, she holds a 3.92 GPA and plans to work in Special Education.
