Knott named Pomeroys' first sprint football coach

St. Mary-of-the-Woods named their first sprint football coach on Thursday as Ty Knott was named to the new post.
Knott’s most recent position was assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL in 2019. His other experience with professional football teams includes special teams coordinator and running back coach with the Memphis Express of the AAF, director of player development and offensive assistant coach of the San Francisco 49ers, offensive assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers, and defensive assistant and assistant special teams coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Knott has worked under seven coaches who have won Super Bowls as either a coach or player, including Tom Coughlin, Norv Turner, John Harbaugh, Mike McCarthy, Mike Singletary, Leslie Frazier and Winston Moss.
“I am excited to be here at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and to build a sprint football program in the true Pomeroy tradition. I will be hitting the road immediately to begin our recruiting efforts to build a competitive team,” Knott said in a press release.
Sprint football will become the SMWC's 15th scholarship sport and plans to field the first team in fall 2022. SMWC will compete in the Midwest Sprint Football League as a founding member with five other original league members. Sprint football rules are the same as American football, except there is a 178-pound limit for players.
Knott’s collegiate and high school experience includes being the defensive coordinator at Minnesota Crookston University and special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. He coached at Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Texas, and De Pere High School in De Pere, Wisconsin.
Knott is also the founder of the Why Knott Dream Big Foundation, which he began in 1997 to raise money for families who have children with autism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.