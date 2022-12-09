Offensive philosophies played a part in a Western Indiana Conference high school basketball sweep Friday night for host Northview over West Vigo.
The fire-at-will Knights eventually found the range in the girls game and pulled away for a 46-25 win over the Vikings, and the up-tempo home team got ahead and stayed that way in the boys game, a 67-45 victory that was the Knights’ first of the season.
“This was huge for us,” Northview coach Michael Byrum said after the boys game. “We’ve had good practices, but it’s been a matter of doing the same on game night . . . plus, that’s a sectional opponent, and winning the sectional is our goal.”
A fast-paced first quarter in the boys game had five lead changes, but none of them after a 3-pointer by Brayden Goff, set up by a Kyle Cottee offensive rebound, put the Knights up 11-9.
Zeke Tanoos hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter and bring the Vikings within 21-18, but the scoring slowed considerably for awhile — until a late spurt sparked by freshman reserve Avery Perry stretched the Northview lead to 36-22 by halftime.
“It was a back-and-forth game for awhile,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said later, “but [the Knights] went ahead a little bit, and we could never get the big stop or the bit basket when we needed it.”
The Vikings forced some turnovers early in the third quarter and had crept within 42-32, but then Northview’s constant — senior guard Drew Cook — hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Knights’ lead was never again less than 11 points.
“Those back-to-back 3s just killed us,” coach Boehler said.
Cook led the Knights with 22 points and also had five assists and five rebounds, but he had lots of help.
Christian Roembke had his best game of the season — “best of his career,” Byrum corrected, “but he’s capable of that” — with 17 points, Perry had 10 points but also six steals and a pair of assists, and Cottee and Goff combined for just 11 points but they had twice that many rebounds, Cottee grabbing a game-high 14.
“Avery gave us a lift tonight,” Byrum said. “He just finds a way to make plays.”
Tanoos had a game-high 25 points for West Vigo, but no other Viking had more than Jensen Turner’s nine points.
- — The first quarter of the opener was a long way from a thing of beauty as the host Knights missed 11 shots and the Vikings only missed six but turned the ball over nine times.
But although West Vigo continued to play good defense in the next two quarters, the Knights remembered that 6-foot sophomore Brynlee Clarke was on their team. Clarke got three second-quarter baskets — assisted by Brooklyn Eldridge, Reagin White and Audri Spencer — and, after missing her first three shots in the first quarter, finished with a 10-for-14 performance from the field including a perfect 6 for 6 (with a pair of 3-pointers) in the second half.
The Vikings did have an 8-0 run late in the second quarter when Laniceon Holman hit a 3-pointer and Katelyn Fennell had a driving layup and a 3-pointer that tied the score 13-13. But Spencer broke the tie and Rachel Rounds hit a 3-pointer to give the Knights an 18-13 lead at intermission.
The Vikings were within 28-19 after three quarters, but were outscored 18-6 in the fourth period.
“People are not going to question our effort,” coach Jon Kirchoff of the Vikings said afterward, “but our offense has been stagnant. We’ll have to work harder [on that] in practice.”
Fennell led West Vigo with 19 points — 76% of her team’s output and all its second-half points, to reinforce her coach’s thoughts — and had nine rebounds.
Clarke had a game-high 23 points for Northview, while Spencer had 12 points and eight rebounds and Reagin White, a freshman, had eight points, six rebounds and 10 assists.
“Offensively, we really struggled,” said coach Zack Keyes of the Knights, “but we guarded, and when you guard you can slowly pull away.”
Clarke, her coach said, “was one of our bright spots . . . and she guarded No. 33 [Fennell] on the other end. Reagin [White] sees the floor better than a lot of freshmen I’ve had.”
BOYS
WEST VIGO (45) — Tanoos 9-18 4-4 25, Boehler 1-5 0-0 2, Fosdick 2-4 1-2 6, Gr.Porter 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 0-4 1-4 1, Turner 3-6 0-0 9, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Fields 0-0 0-0 0, Pugh 0-0 0-0 0, Ga.Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 FG, 6-10 FT, 45 TP.
NORTHVIEW (67) — Cottee 2-10 1-2 5, Farris 2-4 1-2 5, Cook 8-19 2-2 22, Roembke 6-10 1-2 17, Goff 2-5 0-0 6, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Perry 4-5 1-1 10, Fowler 0-0 0-0 0, Buell 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 FG, 6-9 FT, 67 TP.
West Vigo 15 7 15 8 — 45
Northview 21 15 17 14 — 67
3-point shooting — WV 7-19 (Turner 3-5, Tanoos 3-8, Fosdick 1-2, Gr.Porter 0-1, Smith 0-1, Boehler 0-2), Northview 11-19 (Cook 4-6, Roembke 4-7, Goff 2-3, Perry 1-2, Cottee 0-1). Total fouls — WV 10, Northview 10. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — WV 18, Northview 17. Rebounds — WV 25 (Tanoos 5, Boehler 3, Gr.Porter 3, Turner 3, Fosdick 2, Smith 2, Evans, Fields, Team 5), Northview 41 (Cottee 14, Goff 8, Farris 5, Cook 5, Perry 3, Roembke 2, Fowler, Johnson, Team 2). Assists — WV 12 (Fosdick 4, Tanoos 2, Boehler 2, Gr.Porter 2, Smith 2), Northview 18 (Cottee 5, Cook 5, Goff 4, Perry 2, Farris, Roembke). Steals — WV 10 (Tanoos 4, Turner 2, Fosdick, Gr.Porter, Fields, Pugh), Northview 14 (Perry 6, Roembke 3, Cottee 2, Cook 2, Bell). Blocks — WV 2 (Fosdick, Gr.Porter), Northview 3 (Cottee 2, Farris).
Next — West Vigo (2-3, 1-2 WIC) plays Tuesday at Terre Haute North. Northview (1-3, 1-1) is at North Putnam next Friday.
GIRLS
WEST VIGO (25) — Fennell 6-15 6-8 19, Marrs 1-6 0-0 3, Lasecki 0-0 0-0 0, Holman 1-3 0-0 3, Ramirez 0-4 0-0 0, Knopp 0-1 0-0 0, Stepp 0-3 0-0 0, Stark 0-0 0-0 0, Bigger 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-32 FG, 6-8 FT, 25 TP.
NORTHVIEW (46) — Spencer 5-13 1-6 12, Clarke 10-14 1-1 23, Eldridge 0-4 0-0 0, R.White 3-10 0-0 8, D.White 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0, Rounds 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Dowell 0-0 0-0 0, Batchelor 0-1 0-0 0, Tilley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 FG, 2-7 FT, 46 TP.
West Vigo 2 11 6 6 — 25
Northview 4 14 10 18 — 46
3-point shooting — WV 3-10 (Fennell 1-2, Marrs 1-3, Holman 1-3, Knopp 0-1, Stepp 0-1), Northview 6-22 (Clarke 2-3, R.White 2-8, Rounds 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Tilley 0-1, D.White 0-5). Total fouls — WV 4, Northview 11. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — WV 18, Northview 7. Rebounds — WV 30 (Fennell 9, Ramirez 8, Holman 3, Knopp 3, Stark 2, Marrs, Bigger, Team 3), Northview 34 (Spencer 8, R.White 6, Jones 5, Clarke 3, Eldridge 3, D.White 2, Rounds 2, Miller, Team 3). Assists — WV 2 (Lasecki, Knopp), Northview 15 (R.White 10, Spencer 4, Eldridge). Steals — WV 6 (Fennell 2, Ramirez 2, Lasecki, Holman), Northview 9 (Spencer 2, D.White 2, Clarke, Eldridge, R.White, Jones, Batchelor). Blocks — WV 2 (Fennell, Lasecki), Northview 0.
Next — Northview (7-2, 2-1 WIC) hosts Terre Haute North on Tuesday. West Vigo (3-7, 1-3) hosts South Putnam next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.