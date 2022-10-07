Knights rout Mustangs 55-6

It’s been a tale of two seasons for Northview High School football.
Four straight wins to start the season, three straight losses since.
On Friday night, the Knights reverted to their earlier form in a 55-6 demolition of Western Indiana Conference foe Edgewood.
Tyler Lee raced 70 yards for a touchdown on the first play of scrimmage, and the rout was on.
“Our line is an upperclassmen line, and [the hole] was bright as day – I could see the end zone from there,” Lee said.
The junior running back went on to put up video-game numbers with five carries for 210 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half.
“We knew we had to show that we were still good, and everyone was wrong about us (after the losing streak),” he said. “We had a tough schedule the past few games, and we wanted to show we’re still as good as we were (at the start).”
Northview (5-3, 2-1 WIC) took a 36-0 lead after one quarter and stretched the advantage to 49-0 by halftime. It was all part of the plan for a team hungry to put the longest losing streak in more than a decade in the rearview mirror.
“I think our guys had a good week of practice, they were ready to play right from the first step and we were able to get a lot of young guys in the game even before halftime,” Knights coach Mark Raetz said.
The fast start not only allowed Northview to feel better about itself but also provided the chance to work on some things, including the passing game.
That paid off with a 41-yard TD pass from Kyle Cottee to Luke Marlow on fourth down in the opening quarter.
Meanwhile, the defense wasn’t too shabby for the Knights, either. They didn’t allow a single first down in the opening half, holding the Mustangs to negative-three total yards of offense.
“That feels good, especially after the last couple of weeks where we struggled defensively,” Raetz said. “We challenged our defense before the game – wanted a shutout but didn’t get that. Still, we did play better as a whole.”
That went for special teams, too. Northview blocked an Edgewood punt early in the second quarter, and Marlow ran in from 12 yards out on the next play to make it 42-0.
“That was something we worked on through the week,” Raetz said. “We thought we could block one, and I’m glad we did.”
Lee put the finishing touches on the opening half with his second 45-yard touchdown run on the starters’ final drive of the game.
“He’s running hard, he’s running with confidence and he’s seeing his cuts,” Raetz said. “Hopefully we can keep him healthy and keep blocking like that.”
Edgewood (1-7, 0-4) averted the shutout in the fourth quarter after moving starting running back Gabe Drew to quarterback, where he spearheaded a 58-yard drive that culminated in an 8-yard touchdown pass to Grant Coffey with under six minutes remaining.
It was the slightest of blips on the radar for the Knights, who recaptured some of their early-season momentum.
“It’s a good night anytime you win,” Raetz said. “The last few weeks have shown us that winning’s hard, so it feels good to get back on the right foot.”
