Northview's 4x800 relay team of Ellia Hayes, Gnister Grant, Katie Morrison and Halle Miller placed fifth Saturday in the IHSAA state finals for girls track and field at Indiana University.
The four Knights were the only Wabash Valley competitors who scored at the meet, although several competed — including Hayes, who was 24th in both the 1,600- and 800-meter runs.
Others who competed in more than one event Saturday were West Vigo's Kyarra DeGroote, 15th in the 200 and 26th in the 100; and two Linton athletes, Sophie Hale (19th in long jump, 16th in 100 hurdles) and Becca Robbins (19th in discus, 24th in shot put).
Terre Haute South had two athletes in the meet, with Cassidy Pettijohn placing 19th in the 200 and Mariah Posey 21st in shot put; Terre Haute North's 4x100 team of Caroline Gauer, Lauren Majors, Cali Wuestefeld and Brooklyn Deck placed 22nd; West Vigo's Dusty Welker placed 25th in the 100; North's Wuestefeld no-heighted in pole vault; and Clay City's Megan Jackson placed 27th in discus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.