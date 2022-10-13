Northview’s Knights went into the Edgewood Sectional as the 10th-ranked Class 3A volleyball team in the state, and they looked better than that Thursday night.
Playing almost flawlessly, Northview defeated Owen Valley 25-6, 25-7, 25-11 in a quarterfinal match, setting up a Saturday semifinal meeting with Edgewood. The Mustangs eliminated South Vermillion by scores of 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 in Thursday’s second match.
“We played really well,” coach Scott McDonald of the Knights admitted. “We served extremely aggressive — we hit the short zones and we hit the deep zones. That put [the Patriots] in real bad spots in serve-receive, and we were able to dictate the entire game.”
Northview gave up the first point in each of the first two sets, but was soon ahead 12-2 in the first, 22-4 in the second and 16-2 in the third. That gave McDonald a chance to go to his bench early and often.
“These kids work hard in practice,” coach McDonald reasoned, “so we should be able to see them in the sectional.”
Keira Lucas had 17 kills and an outstanding serving night to lead the Knights, and all that was done while playing barely more than half the time.
Bradee McDonald had a quiet night in the back row, because few balls were coming back her way, but still had nine digs, seven assists and some service success of her own.
Morgan Oellig, working her way back from an injury, got some low-pressure experience to get some of her rust off and senior Grace Jones got a chance to play in the back row and got what is believed to be the first three aces of her career.
“Morgan got her some confidence again,” coach McDonald noted, “and Audrey Lee [eight kills, four aces] had her best game all year.”
The Wildcats did not have their best game all year, although Edgewood had something to do with that.
With 6-foot-4 Kaiden Harrington hitting, Adia May setting and 6-2 Gracie Farmer blocking and serving, the Mustangs had big runs in each set that made the second match look more one-sided than it really was.
From 4-4, Edgewood had nine straight points in the first set. It was 12-0 in the second set, Farmer getting six aces in her service run, and the home team went on a 12-2 run in the third set to overcome an early South Vermillion lead.
“Not a very good night for us,” South Vermillion coach Alison Cottrell said afterward. “That’s probably the best defensive team we’ve played this year.”
One of the biggest keys to the 12-0 start in the second set, for example, was the several pancakes delivered by Edgewood’s Alayna Flynn that kept the Wildcats from scoring.
“Their libero was awesome,” Cottrell said. “She was digging everything up.”
Cottrell was quick to point out that her own libero, Zarah Natalie, was pretty good herself.
“Give credit to my libero too,” Cottrell said. “She works her butt off and Leah Sampson [who led the Wildcats in kills] was playing middle, a new position for her.
“We worked hard all season,” concluded Cottrell, whose Wildcats finished with a winning record, “but we just came up short.”
Northview 25 25 25Owen Valley 6 7 11Highlights — For Northview, Keira Lucas had 17 kills, 3 digs, 15 points and 4 aces; Bradee McDonald 9 digs, 7 assists, 10 points and 2 aces; Morgan Oellig 10 assists, 2 digs, 12 points and 3 aces; Karsyn Buck 12 assists, 4 kills, a dig and 6 points; Audrey Lee 8 kills, 11 points and 4 aces; Grace Jones a dig, 4 points and 3 aces; Saylor Clark 4 kills and 3 blocks; Kenzie Crabb 2 kills, 2 digs and a block; Rachel Rounds 2 blocks; Brynlee Clark a kill; and Makayla Barger and Millie Pell a dig each.
For Owen Valley, Jaylan Kay had 3 assists, a kill, 6 points and 2 aces and Taylor Monroe 4 kills, a block and an assist.
South Vermillion 12 9 14Edgewood 25 25 25Highlights — For South Vermillion, Callie Coleman had 5 assists, 6 points and an ace; Zarah Natalie 6 points and 3 aces; Leah Sampson 4 kills, a block and 2 points; Sophie Thomas 2 kills; Grayson Brown 2 assists; Emily Vaughn a kill and a block; and Jacee Cottrell 2 points.
For Edgewood, Adia May had 27 assists, 17 points and 3 aces; Kaiden Harrington 22 kills, a block, an assist, 16 points and 6 aces; and Gracie Farmer 2 blocks, a kill, 17 points and 8 aces.
Next — Northview (26-5) and Edgewood (26-5) will play the second semifinal match Saturday, following the 11 a.m. opener between Indian Creek and Brown County. South Vermillion finished 13-12, Owen Valley 3-18.
