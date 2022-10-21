Northview and Linton plan to continue their volleyball postseasons Saturday, the Knights at the Class 3A Monrovia Regional and the Miners returning to the Class 2A Mitchell Regional.
It's a return trip for Linton — with a revenge match a possibility — to Mitchell, and Northview's first trip to Monrovia, although with a familiar foe awaiting it.
The 10th-ranked Knights, 28-5, play sixth-ranked Western Boone in the 10 a.m. match, with Speedway and Guerin Catholic to follow. The Knights and Stars were regional foes several times when it was a one-match format in the past, although Western Boone competed as a 2A team in 2021 and reached the state championship match.
Linton, ranked eighth, is the only top-10 team at Mitchell, where the Miners play Hauser in the 11 a.m. opener. The other two teams there are North Posey, the team that kept the Miners from winning their first regional championship ever last season, and Brownstown Central, which was in Northview's Class 3A sectional -- and won it -- the past few seasons, making a trip to the Class 3A state finals once itself.
Nothing easy for either team, in other words.
"Western Boone has an excellent outside hitter [Reagin Durbin]," coach Scott McDonald of Northview said this week, "their version of [Northview's] Keira [Lucas]." Ironically, he noted, Durbin will be a teammate of Keira and [Northview libero] Bradee [McDonald] in club ball next season.
Western Boone also has a 6-foot-2 middle and an outstanding libero, coach McDonald added, although Bradee McDonald is an outstanding libero in her own right and the Northview middles -- Saylor Clark and Rachel Rounds -- combined for nine blocks in their sectional championship match.
"It's going to come down to who serves best and who is better in serve-receive," coach McDonald predicted about what could turn out to be the regional championship match Saturday morning. "Which version of which team shows up will be the one who will win."
"After coming up short last year against North Posey, it really left a sour taste in our mouths," said coach Scott Vanderkolk of Linton, whose team is 25-5 and has won 10 in a row. "Every team in our regional has played a solid season and I wouldn't be surprised to see all three matches this weekend go five sets.
"I'm really proud of the way our girls played in the sectional," Vanderkolk added. "We'd really like to win the first volleyball regional in school history that's eluded us for too long . . . our girls will be ready to do their part and we will give our best shot."
