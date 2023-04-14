It was originally going to be a doubleheader.
But because of lack of pitching on both sides, host Terre Haute South and Northview mutually agreed to play just once in high school baseball Friday night, although there wound up being enough runs scored for two -- or more.
In the end, Northview banged out more hits than its pitchers gave up free bases and went home with an 18-10 victory set up by a 12-run sixth inning.
The game began as a pitchers' duel, believe it or not. South's Ayden Napier stranded five runners in scoring position in three scoreless innings, and his teammates got him three runs in the bottom of the third on two walks, an RBI single by Brady Wilson, a sacrifice fly by Nathan Wright and a run-scoring double by Ross Olsen. With two out and nobody on in the top of the fourth, however, two walks brought Northview leadoff man Caden Schrader to the plate and he doubled for two runs, then scored on a single by Peyton Lear.
"We've been [leaving runners on base] all year," Schrader said after the game. "We started off a little slow, but then we got the bats going."
"We score three and we get the first two outs [in the top of the fourth]," coach Kyle Kraemer of the Braves said afterward. "Then we walk [Northview's] No. 8 and No. 9 hitters, and that's more or less when the wheels fell off."
There wouldn't be another scoreless half-inning the rest of the game. South led 5-3, then 5-4, then 8-4 going into the sixth.
"We've given up so many big innings this year," coach Craig Trout of the Knights said. "I was super excited when we limited them to three runs [in a fifth inning that included a couple of mental mistakes by the Knights]."
Then the roof caved in for the Braves. With one out in the sixth, Schrader -- on his way to a 5-for-5 night -- got his second double of the game, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Lear's sacrifice fly was dropped in the outfield. The Knights went on to add nine more hits in that inning and four more in the seventh, and not many of them were cheap.
"We just got hot," Schrader said. "The last few innings we found the gaps and got runs."
"The floodgates opened, and now we're on top," Trout added.
"[The Knights] stand in there and swing the bat," Kraemer said.
Even with a 16-8 lead the game wasn't over, because Northview pitchers walked the first four batters in the bottom of the sixth. Freshman Jackson Pierce, who had started the game before taking a few innings off, returned and pitched the last two iinnings. "He's a guy who's always in the game," Trout said of Pierce.
"It just got out of hand," Kraemer said. "We live and we learn."
NORTHVIEW (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Schrader ss 5-2-5-3, Lear 1b-p-1b 5-2-4-5, Barnhart 3b-1b-3b 6-2-3-0, Buell dh 4-3-3-2, Pierce p-3b-p 0-0-0-0, Eldridge p 0-0-0-0, Moore p 0-0-0-0, Goff rf 0-0-0-0, Green lf 4-1-2-2, Higham 2b 3-1-0-0, Johnson cf 5-2-3-3, Kreiger rf-p-rf 4-3-2-1, Perry c 3-2-1-2. Totals 39-18-23-18.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) -- L.Weidenbenner 2b-p-2b 3-2-1-1, B.Weidenbenner lf-2b-lf 4-0-0-0, Wilson ss 4-2-1-1, Wright 1b 2-1-1-3, Olsen c 2-0-2-1, Stultz 3b 1-0-0-1, Hoke rf 2-1-0-1, Ewing cf 2-2-0-0, Ellis dh 1-1-0-0, Napier p 0-0-0-0, Overton lf 1-1-1-1, Clark p 1-0-0-0. Totals 23-10-6-9.
Northview 000 31(12) 2 -- 18
Terre Haute South 003 231 1 -- 10
E -- Schrader, Hoke, Kreiger. DP -- THS 1. LOB -- Northview 10, THS 12. 2B -- Buell, Lear, Olsen, Schrader 2, Barnhart, Johnson. 3B -- Buell, HR -- Lear. SB -- Ellis, L.Weidenbenner, Hoke, Kreiger. SH -- Hoke, Higham. SF -- Wright, L.Weidenbenner, Schrader, Perry, Stultz.
Northview IP H R ER BB SO
Pierce 4.2 3 4 4 6 6
Eldridge 1.1 2 2 2 2 3
Moore 0 0 1 1 1 0
Kreiger (W) 1 1 3 3 3 0
Lear 0 0 0 0 2 0
Terre Haute South IP H R ER BB SO
Napier 4 7 4 4 2 2
L.Weidenbenner (L) 1.2 9 10 6 0 0
Clark 1.1 7 4 4 0 0
HBP -- by by Pierce (Stultz), by Napier (Buell), by Eldridge (B.Weidenbenner), by Naper (Buell), by L.Weidenbenner (Green), by L.Weidenbenner (Higham). WP -- Pierce, Napier, L.Weidenbenner, Kreiger 3. T -- 2:52.
Next -- Northview (2-4) hosts Linton on Monday. Terre Haute South (5-3) plays Tuesday at Bloomington South.
