Northview’s Knights came to Terre Haute North on Tuesday knowing they could win the girls high school track and field sectional if everything went well.
And everything went better than that.
“It’s sectionals. There’s a lot of pride involved so you expect the competition to do really well, and they did,” coach James Grounds of the Knights said when his team’s victory was secure, “but we did really well too. The girls did what they could to secure a win.”
It was Northview’s first girls sectional title since 2001 and just its second ever. The first one came as an interruption of the Pete Jones/Mike Dason-coached teams that won 24 sectionals in 25 years, and Tuesday night’s snapped a six-sectional, seven-year streak for Terre Haute South.
And although there were many Knights who met or exceeded expectations, the story of the meet begins with Ellia Hayes.
The junior anchored Northview’s 4x800 team, coasted to a still-decisive win in the 1,600-meter run, followed that with a win in the 800 and capped the runniing events by showing plenty of speed for a distance runner in a come-from-behind, photo-finish win.
“I was just doing what we had to do to win,” she said of her showing in the mile, in which she was almost 40 seconds behind the sub-5:00 time she’s already shown this season. In the 800, “I wanted to go all out,” she said, after not quite matching her personal best, “but my first lap was a little fast.”
“She’s improved a ton this season,” Grounds said, “and she’s definitely put in the work. She’s much improved from last year, when she was already a pretty good runner.”
Hayes knows she can’t coast next week at the Bloomington North Regional. “There are lots of 2:14 girls [in the 800 at Bloomington] and I’ll have to go all out against all of them,” she said, “But I went all out at the [Western Indiana Conference meet last week] and it went well.”
Another standout from the Knights’ vaunted group of distance runners was senior Halle Miller, Grounds pointed out. She was in the same two relays with Hayes, was second to her in the 1,600 and stepped in to earn eight valuable team points with an unexpected second-place finish in the 400.
“She had a really great day,” Grounds said. “I’m really proud of how she competed today.”
Other Northview winners Tuesday were freshmen Karsyn Buck in high jump and Brenna Stallcop in long jump, and Gnister Grant and Katie Morrison also represented the distance runners well with a one-two finish in the 3,200.
Other double winners were West Vigo’s Kyarra DeGroote in the 100 and 200 — with teammate Dusty Welker right behind her both times — and Terre Haute South’s Mariah Posey in throws. North Central’s Kathryn Ison dominated the 100-meter hurdles as expected but lost in a photo-finish 300-meter hurdles race to North’s Emma Martin. Other winners were South’s Demme Hancewicz in the 400, North’s Cali Wuestefeld in pole vault and the North sprint relay team.
“It felt really good having [Welker] right there with me,” DeGroote said after her second sprint win. “She had me out of the blocks in the 100 [decided by less than a tenth of a second]. The farther I go, the faster I try to go,” DeGroote added after winning the 200 by a bigger margin. “The 200 is my strong suit.”
“It’s been a good day,” said Posey after winning shot put, the final event to be completed. “The weather held up, and I made it through. I’m gonna go extra hard [to prepare for the regional]. I want to get more [personal records], so it’s all technique the rest of the week.”
Team scores — Northview 160, Terre Haute South 116, Terre Haute North 105, West Vigo 66, South Vermillion 30, North Putnam 25, Cloverdale 24, North Central 18, South Putnam 17, Greencastle 17, Clay City 17, Sullivan 16, Parke Heritage 13, Riverton Parke 0.
HJ — Karsyn Buck (Nv) 5-3, Emma Martin (THN) 5-3, Kylee Owens (G) 5-3, Gracie Pritchard (Nv) 5-1, Lilly Merk (THS) 5-0, Torie Williams (SV) 4-10, Saylor Carrell (NP) 4-10, Emma Simpson (PH) 4-8.
LJ — Brenna Stallcop (Nv) 17-0.5, Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 16-7, Katie Buchanan (Nv) 15-8, Gaige Goodman (Sul) 15-6, Avari Kelley (Sul) 15-5.5, Demme Hancewicz (THS) 15-1, Lauren Majors (THN) 14-9.5, Kassidy Hackleman (NP) 14-9.5.
SP — Mariah Posey (THS) 40-0.25, Ozofu Magaji (SV) 36-5.5, Varzidy Batchelor (Nv) 34-3, Indi Nichols (THS) 33-11 Callee Riggle (NP) 33-7.75, Jaidyn Schoffstall (WV) 33-3.75, Kaetlyn Bell (THN) 32-1.75, Mackinley Lawson (NP) 32-1.
D — Posey (THS) 113-4.5, Magaji (SV) 106-2.5, Megan Jackson (CC) 104-6.25, Lillyanna Barnhart (G) 101-4.5, Chloe VanGilder (WV) 97-0.25, Cassie Miller (PH) 96-4, Olivia Stewart (NP) 93-1, Lexis Drake (Sul) 90-10.75.
PV — Wuestefeld (THN) 10-6, Abby Clark (THS) 9-6, Masyn Fisk (WV) 9-6, Skyler Byrd (G) 8-6, Sophie Stallcop (Nv) and Caylie Roush (WV) and Ella Winchell (THN) 7-6, Ava Queen (Sul) 7-0.
4x800 — Northview (Gnister Grant, Katie Morrison, Halle Miller, Ellia Hayes) 10:32.88, Terre Haute North (Cammi VanGilder, Lilly Jensen, Alyse Thompson, Bella Spelman) 10:39.56, Terre Haute South (Ava Ham, Izzy Miklozek, Caitlyn Strecker, Madison Beaumont) 10:41.14, North Putnam 11:16.67, South Putnam 11:21.78, Clay City 11:23.39, Cloverdale 11:23.54, Sullivan 11:39.46.
100H — Kathryn Ison (NC) 15.38, Bailey Brickert (SP) 16.35, Martin (THN) 16.53, Buck (Nv) 16.59, Merk (THS) 16.85, Simpson (PH) 17.29, Jenna Farris (Nv) 17.38 Te’Rah Cooley (THS) 19.23.
100 — Kyarra DeGroote (WV) 12.72, Dusty Welker (WV) 12.81, Cassidy Pettijohn (THS) 12.90, Brooklyn Deck (THN) 13.02, Hallie Vitz (Nv) 13.14, Majors (THN) 13.32, Jasmine Guzman (SP) 13.40, B.Stallcop (Nv) 13.52.
1,600 — Hayes (Nv) 5:34.82, Halle Miller (Nv) 5:40.14, Cassie Roush (WV) 5:43.38, I.Miklozek (THS) 5:51.93, Spelman (THN) 5:52.91, Abbi Nees (Clov) 6:05.16, Adelaide Miklozek (THS) 6:11.63, Thompson (THN) 6:14.83.
4x100 — Terre Haute North (Caroline Gauer, Majors, C.Wuestefeld, Deck) 50.80, Northview (B.Stallcop, Vitz, Farris, Buchanan) 50.90, Terre Haute South (Cooley, Merk, Powell, Pettijohn) 51.56, Cloverdale 53.23, Sullivan 53.48, South Vermillion 54.93, Clay City 55.67, Parke Heritage 55.52.
400 — Hancewicz (THS) 1:00.95, Halle Miller (Nv) 1:01.79, Katherine Sarver (THS) 1:02.18, Sophia Barker (THN) 1:04.05, Asyria Ford (Clov) 1:04.56, DeGroote (WV) 1:04.65, Hannah Harrison (Nv) 1:04.66, Kassidy Hackleman (NP) 1:04.99.
300H — Martin (THN) 47.78, Ison (NC) 47.82, Buck (Nv) 49.38, Alayla Connelly (THS) 49.66, Olivia Hemmerling (Clov) 49.85, Farris (Nv) 51.64, Ashley Pollard (SV) 52.12, I’Asia Gaffney (THN) 52.46.
800 — Hayes (Nv) 2:20.50, Aubrey Miller (Nv) 2:28.53, Jenna Day (NP) 2:33.17, Roush (WV) 2:35.38, Spelman (THN) 2:36.28, Beaumont (THS) 2:38.14, Jensen (THN) 2:40.28, Brooke Mace (PH) 2:40.87.
200 — DeGroote (WV) 25.95, Welker (WV) 26.72, Pettijohn (THS) 27.50, Majors (THN) 27.68, Buchanan (Nv) 27.73, Vitz (Nv) 27.76, Deck (THN) 28.44, Powell (THS) 28.46.
3,200 — Grant (Nv) 11:50.18, Morrison (Nv) 12:02.34, Macy Tucker (CC) 12:20.33, Strecker (THS) 12:27.79, Isabella Turchi (SV) 12:33.45, Elise Kendall (SP) 12:38.28, Ham (THS) 12:38.49, Ella Szczerbik (Clov) 13:09.93.
4x400 — Northview (Halle Miller, Maisie Eldridge, A.Miller, Hayes) 4:09.06, Terre Haute South (Sarver, Pettijohn, Powell, Hancewicz) 4:09.14, Terre Haute North (Barker, Gauer, Deck, Martin) 4:19.22, Cloverdale 4:33.26, Parke Heritage 4:42.11, North Putnam 4:42.61, South Vermillion 4:47.50, Greencastle 4:50.05.
