James Grounds and Jon Lee, like many track coaches, had scored Thursday evening’s Big Four high school track and field meet at West Vigo before it started.
And both coaches wound up happy that their respective teams — the Northview girls and the Terre Haute South boys — had exceeded expectations and won team championships.
“[The girls meet] was supposed to be a tie, us and Terre Haute South,” Grounds said after it was over. “A lot of kids stepped up.”
“The kids did what they were supposed to do,” said Lee of his South boys, “even exceeded it a little bit.”
The Knights, led as usual by their crew of distance runners, finished almost 20 points ahead of Terre Haute North, with the Patriots nipping the Braves by five points.
The Braves, whose outstanding individual Thursday was a distance runner himself — or is he? — and they finished approximately 20 points ahead of Northview, with North third.
The efforts of the South boys were led by Ethan Aidoo, who also provided the meet’s most exciting races. He won the 1,600-meter run in a mile-long duel with Northview’s Jcim Grant and North’s Dylan Zeck, then overhauled Grant — who may have set a school record — in a photo finish of the 800. For good measure, Aidoo anchored South’s winning 4x400 team that capped its team victory.
Aidoo’s late sprints in long races weren’t a matter of strategy, he said afterward. “I just run hard,” he said, “just give it all.” His two wins over Jcim Grant came by a total of 0.31 of a second.
Although West Vigo finished fourth in both team competitions, the Vikings did have the fastest girls at the meet. Kyarra DeGroote won both the 100 and 200 for the Vikings, with teammate Dusty Welker second both times.
“That kind of helps boost everyone’s confidence having us [in the sprints],” said DeGroote, who hasn’t lost to anyone but Welker this season. “We all help one another.”
Picking the best hurdler for the evening wasn’t hard either, with Northview’s Cain Garrison dominating both of the boys races.
“I only lost one time [this season],” Garrison said after his work was done. “In the first meet of the season. By 0.01 of a second.”
The Northview senior plans to keep that string going as long as he can.
“I just want to win sectionals, and I also want to get to the state,” he said. “I’ve missed [qualifying for the state finals] by one place [each of] the last two years.”
Mariah Posey of South was the only double winner in field events, taking both shot put and discus for the Braves.
Other winners in the girls meet were Northview’s Karsyn Buck in high jump, South’s Abby Clark in pole vault, Northview’s Hallie Vitz in long jump (by a half inch over teammate Katie Buchanan), North’s Cali Wuestefeld in 100-meter hurdles, Northview’s Halle Miller in the 1,600, South’s Katherine Sarver in the 400, North’s Emma Martin in 300-meter hurdles, Northview’s Ellia Hayes in the 800 (by almost 14 seconds, breaking the Knights’ school record by three seconds) and Northview’s Katie Morrison in the 3,200. Northview won the 4x800 and the 4x400 and North won the sprint relay (thanks to a sensational anchor leg by Brooklyn Deck).
Boys winners included North’s Donald Dean in high jump, South’s Tyree Cuffle in long jump, South’s Cole Welch in discus, South’s Tyler Marley in shot put, Northview’s Tyler Lee in the 100, South’s Stephen Markle in the 400, North’s Blake Halford in the 200 and North’s Zeck in the 3,200. Relay wins were split among Northview (4x800) and North (4x100) in addition to South’s win in the finale.
“We knew we had depth,” Jon Lee said after the meet. “We’re continuing to go in the right direction: building confidence and getting some injured kids back.” Markle was one of those, competing Thursday in his first meet of the season.
“North and South are great programs,” Grounds said after his team’s win, “so it’s pretty awesome for us to take one [from them] occasionally.”
Grounds was particularly fired up about Hayes’ showing in the 800 after she’d coasted to a third-place finish in the 1,600 earlier in the meet.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens for her the rest of the season,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.