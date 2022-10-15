It wasn't that long ago that sectional volleyball championships seemed to be a birthright for Northview's Knights.
Six times in a row, from 2013 through 2018, the Knights won sectionals (with two trips to the Class 3A state championship match included in those seasons).
Saturday night at Edgewood, Northview won another one — its 13th overall, according to the Indiana High School Athletic Association — by coming from behind for an emotional 3-1 win over the host team in the semifinals, then a closer-than-it-seems 3-0 win over Indian Creek for the championship.
"Getting back [to post-sectional competition] is good," coach Scott McDonald said after the championship match. "[Daughter] Madison and I went to the state finals together, so winning [a sectional] with [younger daughter] Bradee, and with Madison on my staff, is pretty nice.
"It's a great day to be a Northview Knight."
Northview had swept both Edgewood and Indian Creek during the regular season, but the Mustangs had improved since earlier in the season — Northview and Edgewood had identical records when they met early Saturday afternoon — and Edgewood won Saturday's first set 26-24 before the Knights won three close ones.
The Knights may have been drained emotionally after that match, and the Braves — who won a five-set match over Brown County earlier Saturday — had 6-foot-4 Faith Wiseman to defend the net. (After facing Wiseman and 6-4 Kaiden Harrington of Edgewood on the same day, the Knights shouldn't be intimidated by height as they travel the tournament trail.)
The Braves got the first three points in each of the first two sets and the first four points of the third, but the Knights were never flustered.
In the first set, Northview answered its 3-0 deficit with four straight points of its own and pulled away with a 14-5 finish after the set's last tie at 11-11.
In the second set, Northview got its first lead at 7-6 — on an ace by Morgan Oellig — but didn't have the advantage for good until an Indian Creek service error made the score 19-18. A kill by Keira Lucas and a block by Saylor Clark finally ended that set.
And in the final set, the Knights had three killer runs — seven points in a row after the 4-0 deficit, six straight points for a 17-12 lead that put them ahead to stay, and the final eight points of the match to finally finish off the hustling Braves.
"We didn't serve very well," McDonald said after that match, "and our serve-receive was not as good as I thought it would be. Our hitting came along as the game got longer — Keira and Audrey [Lee] had some big swings."
Lucas finished with a match-high 26 kills and Lee had seven, while those two combined for 15 digs to complement libero Bradee McDonald's 14. Lee also had 20 service points and five aces and tiny freshman Karsyn Buck had 20 assists and five kills of her own.
Lucas also had 26 kills in the 24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 win over the Mustangs. Bradee McDonald had 28 assists, Lee 11 kills, Buck 19 assists and Oellig 14 assists.
