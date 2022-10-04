Northview and tournament favorite Monrovia advanced with shutout wins Tuesday night at the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional for girls high school soccer.
The Knights were more dominant than the final score would indicate in a 3-0 win over Owen Valley in the opening match, while Monrovia pulled away late to beat West Vigo 6-0 in the nightcap.
Northview and Monrovia meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by Indian Creek against the host Mustangs.
Considering the records of the teams, Tuesday’s second game might have been the championship contest; West Vigo beat the other three remaining teams during its 11-5 season.
Monrovia was generally considered the favorite and the Bulldogs were on the attack from the opening kickoff, launching a furious attack on West Vigo keeper Lily Krause in the first minute.
Just over six minutes into the contest, Emery Newlin of the Bulldogs put her team on the scoreboard.
Monrovia had 10 shots before the Vikings had any, and Newlin scored again in the 22nd minute for a 2-0 lead that held up until halftime.
The Vikings, outshot 14-3 in the first 40 minutes, came out inspired in the second period and played the Bulldogs evenly for 20 minutes. Dusty Welker had one shot hit the post early, and Rilee Cramer looked to have a breakaway opportunity before being ridden off the ball by a Bulldog defender.
“These girls, they just fight,” coach Alicia Lanham said after the match. “We had some good shots.”
At that point, Newlin seemed to have had enough. She got a ball at midfield and went straight to the goal, a Viking defender draped around her the entire 50 yards, and scored for a 3-0 lead near the midpoint of the period. Monrovia added three more goals to make the score look more decisive than it was.
“They’re really good,” Lanham said of the Bulldogs, but she liked what her team had done too.
“Kyarra DeGroote [switched to defense a few weeks ago because of several Viking injuries] was really good defensively,” Lanham said, “and Lily Krause played soccer for the first time this year and did an amazing job [in goal].”
Northview had beaten Owen Valley 6-0 during the regular season, and could have done so again — or worse. The Knights had a whopping 45-4 advantage in shot attempts.
But the opening match was scoreless until late in the first half despite some early opportunities for Lauren Tilley and a shot that hit the crossbar in the 27th minute. Owen Valley almost never had the ball, although the Patriots did put two shots on keeper Ava Harper when balls got past Northview defenders.
Finally, with less than five minutes remaining until halftime, the Knights got a goal by freshman Addie Modglin. Then, in the first two minutes of the second half, Modglin was in front of the goal for a tap-in and a 2-0 lead and Northview was never really threatened. A penalty kick by Marlee Brand completed the scoring.
“A win’s a win, whatever it takes,” coach Don Bryan said after the match as his team stayed alive for a possible sixth straight sectional championship. “You survive and play one more game.”
Scoring problems have plagued the Knights all season. “We’re not a bad team,” Bryan said, “but we haven’t played to our potential yet.”
Thursday night would be a handy time for that to happen. “We’ll have our work cut out for us,” Bryan said, before he knew the outcome of the second match.
