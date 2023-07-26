The Terre Haute-based Rex summer baseball team was well within reach of reeling in a comeback win against a surging second-half-of-the-season Champion City, but the Rex didn’t depart Bob Warn Field with the completed rally.
The Kings of Champion City (24-26 in Prospect League, 14-7 second half) won 7-5 despite coughing up the lead three times Wednesday night.
The Rex (17-30, 7-16) trailed 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Slater Schield was walked followed by a double from pitcher Brett Sherrard.
On a full count, with two outs, Indiana State sophomore Dom Krupinski took a ball to the back on a severely outside pitch to load the bases.
Then Kings pitcher Cole Agemy gifted the side a tying run when he awkwardly stepped off the mound toward the batter as he was winding up for a balk.
In the top of the ninth, Champion City took its final lead of the game after Bayden Quincel homered and David Novak’s double plated Tyler Cox for a 7-5 advantage.
Quincel ended up 4 for 5 with four runs and a pair of home runs.
“The leadoff hitter [Quincel] dominated the game for them,” interim Rex manager Culley DeGroote said. “He was the difference.”
Gabe Wright was plated in the first inning to knot it at 1-1 after getting hit by a pitch. He stole second base and got to third on a wild pitch, before being driven-in on a groundout by ISU freshman-to-be Carter Murphy.
The Rex matched Champion City’s runs in third to make it 3-3. With two outs and no one on, they delivered. First, there was a homer by Morgan Colopy, then, Warren Bailey doubled before being plated on a single by Schield.
Schield went 2 for 2 with a run and a RBI and he swiped a base.
“Slater is just a great kid,” DeGroote said.
“Everybody likes him. He’s a super hard worker, just a great attitude. I’d take 25 of him if you could. He knows who he is, he stays within himself. He’s not a power hitter but he hits line drives all over the field. He’s a great defensive infielder. He’s got really great speed.”
Nazhir Bergen homered in the bottom of the seventh to cut it to 5-4.
The Rex will play Thursday at Springfield, Ill.
