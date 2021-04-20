Indiana State went to Louisiana to find the coach with Indiana ties that will be in charge of the women's basketball program.
Chad Killinger, who is an assistant at Nicholls State in Louisiana, was named as ISU's head coach on Tuesday. Killinger replaces Vicki Hall, who left the program by mutual consent in March.
Killinger becomes the ninth head coach in ISU's history and he has a background in the Wabash Valley, having coached Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Ill. from 2006-10.
Killinger also has Indiana ties as he was a graduate assistant at Franklin College in the 1990s as well as being an AAU coach for the Bloomington Red team in the same time period. Killinger is a graduate of Edgewood High School in Ellettsville.
“The history of basketball in Indiana is rich and includes conference championships and postseason appearances by the Sycamore women's basketball program,” Killinger said in an ISU statement. “My family and I look forward to returning to my home state after a 22-year journey that has given us countless memories and experiences to prepare us for this moment.”
ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales is happy that Killinger is coming back to the Wabash Valley.
“I am pleased that Chad has decided to lead the Indiana State women’s basketball program,” Clinkscales said.
“He views this job as a destination based on the history of success and the strong affinity that he and his family have for the community. Chad is a seasoned leader who loves teaching the game and he understands and embraces the challenge of building a championship program in our highly competitive conference. I am confident that our program will be in good hands for years to come.”
Killinger will be introduced to the public at an ISU press conference on April 27.
This story will be updated.
