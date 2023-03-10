Indiana State women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger didn’t mince words after Thursday’s 81-79 loss to Southern Illinois.
In the lone competitive game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Day 1, a call and a non-call disjointed the Sycamores (11-19) in the final 10 seconds to stonewall their year.
Senior Caitlin Anderson committed a questionable foul in the lane on a dead ball as her defensive assignment barreled her to the floor.
Then guard Del’Janae Williams was inhibited and slightly pulled as she tried to get downhill to answer the Salukis’ free throws.
“It’s frustrating when a physical game like we had, at the end, gets decided by the officiating,” Killinger said. “A hold on an out-of-bounds play, we had been getting held all night and [weren’t] too many of those calls made.”
The Sycamores were the antithesis of head-turners for postseason accolades.
The five teams above .500 in the league season nearly had a patent on the league awards. Belmont, Illinois State, Drake, Northern Iowa and Missouri State accounted for 14 of the 16 players on the first three conference team selections.
ISU’s Bella Finnegan was picked for the freshman team as the lone honoree for the program at the ceremony Wednesday in the Quad Cities.
Killinger said in the leadup to the conference tourney that more wins would have resulted in more honors, but the dearth of nods was hard to swallow.
“This hurts,” Killinger said. “It hurt me [Wednesday] night. We had our own awards ceremony on the bus on the way back [from the MVC awards banquet], because I felt like some of our kids deserved to get some all-conference awards.
“Del’Janae is 11th in the league in scoring.”
Williams averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 boards and amassed 87 assists, 61 thefts, and 103 miscues and shot 39% from the field and was fifth in the MVC with 61 3-pointers.
Killinger said Williams missing the cut was a “slap in the face.”
The team’s 6-14 mark was tied for ninth in the league, which hurt her bid to make the third team, as well as the team’s balance.
Killinger said players weren’t concerned about playing time in June.
The team had nearly four players averaging double-digit scoring, senior Natalia Lalic, who went down early with an injury, was nearly the fourth.
Finnegan’s massive breakout in the final month gave the Sycamores another player with eight or more points a game.
There was no most improved team recognized, senior Anna McKendree’s leap this year was huge for the program and likely would have been recognized. She was 12th in the conference with 2.9 assists, which more than doubled the previous campaign. She led the league in steals with 71 to double her thefts from last year.
“Even when we were at Nicholls State, we were telling her [to] shoot the ball,” Killinger said. “She knows how good of a shooter she is. I would not take any credit for teaching her how to shoot the ball. That’s a God-given talent that she’s got.”
McKendree hit 67 3s this year to double her long-range output.
The most glaring omission to all-league accolades was junior Chelsea Cain, who averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 boards, which outweighed fellow newcomer Sydni Harvey, who made the team. The Belmont player averaged 8.1 points and 2.5 boards.
On the flip side of the coin for this campaign, the Sycamores nearly toppled seventh-seeded Southern Illinois in a performance that peeked into how close this team was to middle-of-the-pack placement.
The campaign was highlighted by a sweep of Murray State and a roadstand sweep early on.
The Sycamores, who lost to SIU by two in the second league game inside Hulman Center, can take another step by reversing the course in games like Thursday’s inside Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.
