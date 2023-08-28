The 2023 Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign is kicking off its seventh year in a new way by "Kicking Out Childhood Cancer," an effort scheduled for Monday's high school soccer game between South Vermillion and host Terre Haute North.
The girls game starts at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7.
The two soccer teams have partnered to sell T-shirts and will raise additional money through a Miracle Minute to be held during the two soccer matches. The soccer teams join schools, businesses and football teams across the state as they raise money and awareness for children battling cancer at Riley Hospital for Children. All funds raised go to the P.S. We Love You Fund at Riley Hospital for Children, according to a news release.
The P.S. We Love You Fund was started in memory of Patrick Barrett, a 2014 Terre Haute North graduate who passed away in March 2016 from cancer. Patrick’s love of sports and his desire to help children fighting cancer helped create the perfect fundraiser. Parents’ Molly and Greg Barrett again are challenging participating schools to a donation goal of $100,000 during the month of September — that’s 100 schools raising $1,000 each.
Supporting the effort is the Indiana High School Football Coaches’ Association as well as colleges, high schools, middle and elementary schools across the state. Greg is the head football coach at South Vermillion. Participating schools have sold T-shirts, will raise money with Miracle Minute blitzes and other targeted fundraising.
Upcoming events in the effort include Indiana State University football Thursday at Memorial Stadium and high school football games this Friday at Terre Haute North, Monrovia and Sullivan high schools.
The Vigo County School Corp. has once again jumped on board to support this fundraising effort. Currently, 15 schools have chosen to participate in the fundraising efforts. Funds raised will be credited to the school’s Kids Caring and Sharing goal at Riley Hospital for Children.
The Tackle Childhood campaign supports the P.S. We Love You Fund which raises money for precision genomics testing at Riley Hospital for Children. Precision genomics targets therapies based on molecular nuances of patients’ specific cancer tumor.
Patrick Barrett was one of the first Riley patients to participate in the program. The test gives pediatric oncologists the best roadmap of how to treat a child’s cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.