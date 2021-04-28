Some of the circumstances that were predicted when there was an Indiana State men's basketball coaching change have come to pass. Several of ISU's established stars have moved on to different pastures.
However, one predicted and assumed outcome - Tyreke Key's departure to turn professional - has not gone as predicted and works to the benefit of the Sycamores and for new coach Josh Schertz.
Key, ISU's sixth all-time leading scorer, officially announced Wednesday that he will exercise his option to take a fifth year of eligibility and will play for the Sycamores next season.
April 28, 2021
This option is available to Key thanks to the NCAA's decision not to count the 2020-21 season for seniors, due to the ravages of the pandemic.
Key has given hints since the coaching change occurred that he might stick around. He watched Schertz's Lincoln Memorial team at the Division II Tournament in Evansville in-person. He's been a constant presence at ISU workouts ever since.
Key was first team All-MVC in 2021 and is a good fit for Schertz's system with his ability to shoot and penetrate the lane.
Key has 1,650 career points for the Sycamores and has a chance to move as high as the top three if he has a productive season.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.