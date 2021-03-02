Indiana State guard Tyreke Key was named among the Missouri Valley Conference's best for the second year in a row on Tuesday when the MVC announced its individual basketball awards.
Key was named first-team All-MVC for the second season in a row. He is the first Sycamore to achieve that honor since Jake Odum did it in 2013-14. Key has averaged 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds, though the senior has upped the ante in February by averaging 26.5 points.
Key also finished fourth in voting for the Larry Bird Player of the Year award.
Key also became just the third ISU player to make it to three All-MVC teams, regardless of achieving first-team honors, joining Odum and John Sherman Williams.
Key didn't play in the final two games at Valparaiso due to a shoulder injury, but will play in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener on Friday against Evansville.
Also honored was forward Jake LaRavia, who made the All-MVC second team. LaRavia has averaged 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Center Tre Williams was also named to the All-MVC defensive team. The sophomore has averaged 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
Williams' selection represents the second straight year ISU has had a player on the All-Defensive team. Christian Williams was so honored in 2020. It's the first time ISU has had players on that team in back-to-back seasons since Harry Marshall and Odum did so in 2010 and 2011.
The major MVC honors went to Loyola's Cameron Krutwig (Larry Bird Player of the Year), Drake's Shanquan Hemphill (Newcomer of the Year), Northern Iowa's Bowen Born (Freshman of the Year), Loyola's Lucas Williamson (Defensive MVP) and Drake's Joseph Yesufu (Sixth Man of the Year).
A few more individual honors will be named on Wednesday. The MVC Coach of the Year is named on Thursday.
The All-MVC first team consisted of Key, Krutwig, Drake's Roman Penn and Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim.
The second team is LaRavia, Hemphill, Williamson, Bradley's Elijah Childs and Evansville's Shamar Givance, The third team is Illinois State's D.J. Horne, Southern Illinois' Lance Jones, Loyola's Aher Uguak, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke and Northern Iowa's Austin Phyfe.
