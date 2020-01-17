If an adjective was applied to the Sullivan-West Vigo boys basketball game played Friday? “Clinical” would not be the first club out of the bag.
The Golden Arrows and Vikings were not at their best offensively … with one exception.
With West Vigo focused on stopping post players Kevin Palmer and Jackson Shake, that left a lot of room to shoot for Sullivan guard Randy Kelley.
He took maximum advantage.
Kelley scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the first half as Sullivan defeated West Vigo 50-37 in a Western Indiana Conference grunge fest at the Jim Mann Green Dome.
“We got off to a good start. That was important to us. The people who normally score for us didn’t. Kevin had a rough night, but I thought Randy gave us a great night. Rocco Roshel came off the bench and scored double figures for us,” Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said.
Kelley gave Sullivan (11-2, 5-0) a lift on a night where West Vigo’s zone defense led to off scoring nights for Palmer and Shake. They had four points apiece.
The other factor in West Vigo’s demise? The Vikings, who were 15 of 49 from the field, missed a lot of open shots. It was a problem that was evident from the start of the contest.
West Vigo (4-9, 0-5) had little trouble breaking Sullivan’s press. There wasn’t even trouble slowing down from the press break into West Vigo’s half-court offense.
The shots were just missed. West Vigo missed three shots and had two turnovers before they converted a field goal. By then? Sullivan had built a 10-0 lead.
A 10-point lead for Sullivan is hard to overcome given their style of play and talent and that was borne out when Kelley struck with lethal force. He scored 18 points out of 24 for the Arrows up to halftime. He was 7 of 9 from the field in the first half as Sullivan led 28-13 at halftime. Kelley would also add eight rebounds.
Kelley was good. West Vigo lamented its missed easy ones.
“I felt like we dug ourselves a hole early in the game. I think we missed seven or eight shots within two feet of the basket. We felt coming in? We should have been winning at halftime. Our execution was good in everything we wanted to do … except finishing with the basketball. If we could have finished earlier in the game? It could have been completely different,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said.
Sullivan bogged down in the second half, but it also never let West Vigo get confident of a comeback bid. The Vikings closed to within eight points with 3:26 left, but the Arrows were able to stick shots here and there to keep West Vigo at arm’s length.
Moore’s Arrows remained unbeaten in WIC play. Certainly, Sullivan would have been favored entering the contest, but Moore was pleased to leave West Terre Haute unscathed.
“We always play hard, but I’ve come here a lot of times in my career and felt I had a better team and come out with a loss. It’s always a tough place to play,” Moore said. “We have to continue to get better defensively. We did a better job on the boards tonight [Sullivan had a 34-22 edge] and I’ve told them defensive rebounding wins sectionals.”
Girls
• Sullivan 52, West Vigo 37 – West Vigo is getting tougher. That much was evident as the Vikings hung with WIC West-leading Sullivan on Friday.
However, the Golden Arrows have just a bit more polish and poise. That made the difference in their win.
Having Gracie Shorter didn’t hurt either. She led Sullivan with 24 points as the Arrows improved to 13-5 overall.
“Gracie Shorter and Deb Smith gave us poise. They pulled the ball out sometimes and gave us some better looks,” Sullivan coach Julie Meeks said. “In the past, we’ve rushed things, but now we’re playing more poised and smarter.”
Sullivan led at each quarter break, but it wasn’t a runaway. It was a four-point game in the final minute of the first half when Shorter hit a 3-pointer to stretch Sullivan’s halftime lead to seven.
‘West Vigo (8-11, 1-4) had trouble finding its offense in the third quarter and Sullivan was able to inch ahead just a bit. A Genevieve Vandergriff bucket at 2:03 put Sullivan up 35-22.
West Vigo didn’t go away. Sullivan’s lead was cut to eight later in the quarter, but the Arrows held the Vikings off.
Still, West Vigo coach Jonathan Kirchoff was happy with a solid effort against one of the WIC’s best after a disappointing performance against Cloverdale on Tuesday.
“We had a letdown on Tuesday at Cloverdale. They weren’t as physical as Sullivan. We talked about having the effort and I thought it was there for all 32 minutes tonight,” Kirchoff said. “You know? We have a tendency to rise to the challenge. It was Senior Night and we wanted to send off Makayla Sweitzer the right way.
With the sectional draw on Sunday? Kirchoff listed what he wants to see out of the Vikings going forward.
“When we win? We play good half-court defense. We have to keep teams around 43 points. We have to take care of the basketball and make the other team work. We can’t make one pass and take one shot,” Kirchoff explained.
Though Sullivan is in a tough 3A sectional that includes several Big Eight Conference schools, she likes where the Arrows are headed.
“I’ve got a young team and we try to play team ball. Tonight wasn’t one of our better performances, but you can see we’ve got a lot of potential,” Meeks said.
